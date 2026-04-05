Turkmen Youth in Ukraine Celebrated World Health Day with a Series of Sporting Events as Part of Health Week

In anticipation of World Health Day, established by the World Health Organization and celebrated annually on April 7, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine organized “Health Week,” which included a series of sports and fitness events aimed at promoting an active and healthy lifestyle among young people and compatriots abroad.

As part of this initiative, a mini-football tournament, a track and field race along one of Kyiv’s modern tourist routes and historic alleys, as well as weightlifting and arm wrestling competitions, were held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan for Turkmen students and representatives of the diaspora in Ukraine. The program was complemented by intellectual competitions—a chess and a checkers tournament—highlighting the youth’s commitment to well-rounded development, combining physical activity with intellectual growth.

The events were held in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual respect, and unity. Despite the competitive format, their main outcome was the strengthening of solidarity, the development of lasting motivation for a healthy lifestyle, and the promotion of active living.

Health Week was particularly significant as it took place during the year celebrated in Turkmenistan under the motto “Independent, Permanently Neutral Turkmenistan – the Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses”. Participants noted that the values embodied in this motto—determination, fortitude, forward movement, and the pursuit of excellence—are reflected in their daily lives, including in sports and self-improvement.

Turkmen youth studying and living in Ukraine demonstrate a strong commitment to healthy lifestyle principles, regularly engage in physical activity, and actively promote these values among their peers. They view participation in events organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan as an important opportunity to strengthen ties, communicate, and maintain a strong spiritual connection with their homeland.

During the events, diplomatic staff emphasized that, in cooperation with the WHO and the United Nations, Turkmenistan actively promotes health diplomacy at both regional and global levels. The country has consistently implemented measures to prevent diseases and address risk factors. Turkmenistan holds a leading position in the WHO European Region in tobacco control and smoking prevention, with youth anti-tobacco initiatives ranking among the most effective strategies.

Participants also noted that state support, including through the Embassy’s activities, creates favorable conditions for the development of young people abroad. They expressed sincere gratitude to Turkmenistan’s leadership for its continued attention, commitment to public health, and comprehensive support, even while they are far from home.

Health Week clearly demonstrated that Turkmen youth, wherever they may be, remain committed to national values and strive for personal development, as well as an active and healthy lifestyle, thereby contributing to a positive image of their country on the international stage. ///nCa, 5 April 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine)