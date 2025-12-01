News Central Asia (nCa)

TAPI: The idea, the ideology, and the way forward – Part Three

Tariq Saeedi

In this part of the series, we will look at the scenarios of TAPI without the participation of India.

TAPI Viability Without India: Comprehensive Justification Analysis

Preamble: Regional Cooperation Preference

We emphasize that Pakistan strongly supports India’s continued participation in TAPI. India’s involvement would:

  • Generate $700-800 million annual transit revenue for Pakistan
  • Enhance regional cooperation and economic integration
  • Reduce per-unit costs through economies of scale
  • Promote peace and stability in South Asia

However, prudent strategic planning requires us to evaluate TAPI’s viability even if India opts out or goes at slower pace compared to the other TAPI partners. This analysis demonstrates that TAPI remains economically justified and strategically beneficial for Pakistan under a TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) scenario. In fact, the overall profitability and versatility of TAPI may enhance in TAP format i.e. without the participation of India.

When considering this, we will start with the fact that with the growing economic stability and expanding industrial sector, Afghanistan is approaching the position to consume larger volumes of natural gas compared to its allocated share under TAPI.

Table 1: Afghanistan’s Industrial Sector Development & Recovery (2023-2025)

Sector2023 Status2024 GrowthKey DevelopmentsGas Potential
Overall EconomyGDP growth: 2.3%GDP growth: 2.7%Recovery from -6.4% contraction (2022/23)Stable foundation
Cement Industry48,000 tonnes/year13% YoY growthJabal-e Saraj: 26,000 t/yr Ghori: 22,000 t/yr New Iranian imports via railHigh gas demand
Fertilizer ProductionBalkh province operationalExpandingGas-fed urea plants Serves agriculture boom350,000-370,000 m³/day
Power GenerationBayat Power operational1 billion kWh produced by 2024First modern gas plant (Sheberghan) Siemens turbines Serves 100,000s customers270,000-250,000 m³/day
Steel & ManufacturingRecovery phaseTransportation eq: +85% Machinery: +63% Chemicals: +37%Imports of intermediate goods: $1.8B (2023) $1.5B (H1 2024)Growing demand
ConstructionRapid expansionUrbanization acceleratingPopulation growth: 2.1% annually Fertility rate: 5.3 births/womanEnergy intensive
TextilesSmall-scale productionModernizingAfghan traditional exports Regional market potentialGas for processing
Mining (under development)Copper, lithium, rare earthsChinese interest announced 2021Aynak copper project (MCC) Lithium exploration ongoingFuture industrial base

Sources: World Bank Afghanistan Development Update (Dec 2024, April 2025), NSIA, Bayat Power, Mining Watch Afghanistan

Table 2: Afghanistan’s Current Natural Gas Production & Infrastructure

This table gives an approximate idea of the production of natural gas in Afghanistan. According to some reports, the actual production could be much less than 23-25 mmcfd shown in this table.

Gas FieldCurrent ProductionLocationEnd UseStatus
Yatim Taq Field500,000-570,000 m³/dayJowzjan ProvinceBayat Power: 270,000 m³/day Balkh fertilizer/power: 350,000+ m³/dayOperational – 5 wells
Shakarak Field50,000+ m³/dayNorthern regionIndustrial supplyOperational
Jarqadoque Field58,000 m³/dayNorthern regionIndustrial supplyOperational
Khwaja Gogerdak Field41,000 m³/dayNorthern regionIndustrial supplyOperational
Total Current Production~650,000-720,000 m³/dayNorthern Afghanistan~23-25 MMCFDInsufficient

Current Gap: Afghanistan’s current gas production (~23-25 MMCFD) is barely enough for existing fertilizer plant and power generation. Additional gas is desperately needed for expansion. [25 mmcfd is approximately 0.2586 bcm/a.]

TAPI Allocation: Afghanistan’s 500 MMCFD allocation represents 20x current production – a transformational supply increase.

Table 3: Afghanistan Gas Demand Projections (2025-2040)          

Afghanistan should actually be able to consume more gas than its assigned share. According to this hypothetical table, it should be possible for Afghanistan to consume about 8.27 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

SectorCurrent (2025)2030 Projection2035 Projection2040 ProjectionKey Drivers
Power Generation25 MMCFD80-100 MMCFD120-150 MMCFD150-180 MMCFDUrban electrification Industrial power Population growth (2.1% annually)
Fertilizer (Feed + Fuel)40 MMCFD80-100 MMCFD100-120 MMCFD120-140 MMCFDAgriculture expansion Food security Export potential
Cement Industry5 MMCFD15-20 MMCFD25-30 MMCFD30-40 MMCFDConstruction boom Urbanization Infrastructure rebuild
Steel & Manufacturing5 MMCFD15-25 MMCFD30-40 MMCFD40-60 MMCFDIndustrialization Import substitution Chinese investment
Residential/Commercial10 MMCFD25-35 MMCFD40-50 MMCFD50-65 MMCFDUrban growth Rising living standards Natural gas network expansion
Petrochemical (New)0 MMCFD20-30 MMCFD50-70 MMCFD70-100 MMCFDTAPI-enabled development Joint ventures Value addition
CNG/Transport5 MMCFD15-20 MMCFD20-25 MMCFD25-30 MMCFDVehicle fleet growth Import reduction
Mining & Extraction<1 MMCFD10-15 MMCFD20-30 MMCFD30-40 MMCFDCopper, lithium projects Heavy industry
TOTAL DEMAND~90 MMCFD260-345 MMCFD405-515 MMCFD515-655 MMCFD5x-7x current by 2040
TAPI Allocation500 MMCFD500 MMCFD500 MMCFD500 MMCFDAdequate supply
Surplus Available410 MMCFD155-240 MMCFD(-15) to 95 MMCFD(-155) to (-15) MMCFDJustifies higher share

Critical Finding: Afghanistan’s TAPI allocation of 500 MMCFD is appropriate and can be fully utilized by 2035-2040 given the country’s industrial development trajectory.

Justification for Increased Allocation: If India withdraws, Afghanistan could justify taking 700-800 MMCFD (instead of 500 MMCFD), leaving 1,525-1,625 MMCFD for Pakistan – still more than Pakistan’s baseline allocation of 1,325 MMCFD.

As we have seen here, Afghanistan can actually consume considerably more volumes of gas from TAPI.

However, we also need to look at the options available to Pakistan to consume more gas to compensate for the absence of India from TAPI. This is what we will do in the next part of this report. /// nCa, 1 December 2025 (to be continued . . .)

