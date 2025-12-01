TAPI: The idea, the ideology, and the way forward – Part Three

Tariq Saeedi

In this part of the series, we will look at the scenarios of TAPI without the participation of India.

TAPI Viability Without India: Comprehensive Justification Analysis

Preamble: Regional Cooperation Preference

We emphasize that Pakistan strongly supports India’s continued participation in TAPI. India’s involvement would:

Generate $700-800 million annual transit revenue for Pakistan

Enhance regional cooperation and economic integration

Reduce per-unit costs through economies of scale

Promote peace and stability in South Asia

However, prudent strategic planning requires us to evaluate TAPI’s viability even if India opts out or goes at slower pace compared to the other TAPI partners. This analysis demonstrates that TAPI remains economically justified and strategically beneficial for Pakistan under a TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) scenario. In fact, the overall profitability and versatility of TAPI may enhance in TAP format i.e. without the participation of India.

When considering this, we will start with the fact that with the growing economic stability and expanding industrial sector, Afghanistan is approaching the position to consume larger volumes of natural gas compared to its allocated share under TAPI.

Table 1: Afghanistan’s Industrial Sector Development & Recovery (2023-2025)

Sector 2023 Status 2024 Growth Key Developments Gas Potential Overall Economy GDP growth: 2.3% GDP growth: 2.7% Recovery from -6.4% contraction (2022/23) Stable foundation Cement Industry 48,000 tonnes/year 13% YoY growth Jabal-e Saraj: 26,000 t/yr Ghori: 22,000 t/yr New Iranian imports via rail High gas demand Fertilizer Production Balkh province operational Expanding Gas-fed urea plants Serves agriculture boom 350,000-370,000 m³/day Power Generation Bayat Power operational 1 billion kWh produced by 2024 First modern gas plant (Sheberghan) Siemens turbines Serves 100,000s customers 270,000-250,000 m³/day Steel & Manufacturing Recovery phase Transportation eq: +85% Machinery: +63% Chemicals: +37% Imports of intermediate goods: $1.8B (2023) $1.5B (H1 2024) Growing demand Construction Rapid expansion Urbanization accelerating Population growth: 2.1% annually Fertility rate: 5.3 births/woman Energy intensive Textiles Small-scale production Modernizing Afghan traditional exports Regional market potential Gas for processing Mining (under development) Copper, lithium, rare earths Chinese interest announced 2021 Aynak copper project (MCC) Lithium exploration ongoing Future industrial base

Sources: World Bank Afghanistan Development Update (Dec 2024, April 2025), NSIA, Bayat Power, Mining Watch Afghanistan

Table 2: Afghanistan’s Current Natural Gas Production & Infrastructure

This table gives an approximate idea of the production of natural gas in Afghanistan. According to some reports, the actual production could be much less than 23-25 mmcfd shown in this table.

Gas Field Current Production Location End Use Status Yatim Taq Field 500,000-570,000 m³/day Jowzjan Province Bayat Power: 270,000 m³/day Balkh fertilizer/power: 350,000+ m³/day Operational – 5 wells Shakarak Field 50,000+ m³/day Northern region Industrial supply Operational Jarqadoque Field 58,000 m³/day Northern region Industrial supply Operational Khwaja Gogerdak Field 41,000 m³/day Northern region Industrial supply Operational Total Current Production ~650,000-720,000 m³/day Northern Afghanistan ~23-25 MMCFD Insufficient

Current Gap: Afghanistan’s current gas production (~23-25 MMCFD) is barely enough for existing fertilizer plant and power generation. Additional gas is desperately needed for expansion. [25 mmcfd is approximately 0.2586 bcm/a.]

TAPI Allocation: Afghanistan’s 500 MMCFD allocation represents 20x current production – a transformational supply increase.

Table 3: Afghanistan Gas Demand Projections (2025-2040)

Afghanistan should actually be able to consume more gas than its assigned share. According to this hypothetical table, it should be possible for Afghanistan to consume about 8.27 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Sector Current (2025) 2030 Projection 2035 Projection 2040 Projection Key Drivers Power Generation 25 MMCFD 80-100 MMCFD 120-150 MMCFD 150-180 MMCFD Urban electrification Industrial power Population growth (2.1% annually) Fertilizer (Feed + Fuel) 40 MMCFD 80-100 MMCFD 100-120 MMCFD 120-140 MMCFD Agriculture expansion Food security Export potential Cement Industry 5 MMCFD 15-20 MMCFD 25-30 MMCFD 30-40 MMCFD Construction boom Urbanization Infrastructure rebuild Steel & Manufacturing 5 MMCFD 15-25 MMCFD 30-40 MMCFD 40-60 MMCFD Industrialization Import substitution Chinese investment Residential/Commercial 10 MMCFD 25-35 MMCFD 40-50 MMCFD 50-65 MMCFD Urban growth Rising living standards Natural gas network expansion Petrochemical (New) 0 MMCFD 20-30 MMCFD 50-70 MMCFD 70-100 MMCFD TAPI-enabled development Joint ventures Value addition CNG/Transport 5 MMCFD 15-20 MMCFD 20-25 MMCFD 25-30 MMCFD Vehicle fleet growth Import reduction Mining & Extraction <1 MMCFD 10-15 MMCFD 20-30 MMCFD 30-40 MMCFD Copper, lithium projects Heavy industry TOTAL DEMAND ~90 MMCFD 260-345 MMCFD 405-515 MMCFD 515-655 MMCFD 5x-7x current by 2040 TAPI Allocation 500 MMCFD 500 MMCFD 500 MMCFD 500 MMCFD Adequate supply Surplus Available 410 MMCFD 155-240 MMCFD (-15) to 95 MMCFD (-155) to (-15) MMCFD Justifies higher share

Critical Finding: Afghanistan’s TAPI allocation of 500 MMCFD is appropriate and can be fully utilized by 2035-2040 given the country’s industrial development trajectory.

Justification for Increased Allocation: If India withdraws, Afghanistan could justify taking 700-800 MMCFD (instead of 500 MMCFD), leaving 1,525-1,625 MMCFD for Pakistan – still more than Pakistan’s baseline allocation of 1,325 MMCFD.

As we have seen here, Afghanistan can actually consume considerably more volumes of gas from TAPI.

However, we also need to look at the options available to Pakistan to consume more gas to compensate for the absence of India from TAPI. This is what we will do in the next part of this report. /// nCa, 1 December 2025 (to be continued . . .)