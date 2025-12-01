News Central Asia (nCa)

TAPI: The idea, the ideology, and the way forward – Part Four

Tariq Saeedi

In the previous part of this report, we saw that Afghanistan can step up to consume larger volumes of gas from TAPI.

Now, we must construct the scenarios for Pakistan to absorb the remaining volumes from TAPI. This brings us to a whole new world of possibilities. This also opens the gates for substantial partnership between Pakistan and Central Asia. Consequently, it shows that TAPI without India could actually be quite profitable.

Table 4: Pakistan’s Gas Utilization Options Beyond Direct Consumption

Scenario Analysis: What Pakistan Can Do With TAPI Gas

Utilization OptionVolume NeededRevenue PotentialInvestment RequiredTimelineStrategic Value
1. Direct Consumption (High-Value Sectors)1,325 MMCFDSee previous tables in Part ThreeMinimalImmediateBase case
2. Polymer Production500-800 MMCFD$3-5 billion/year$5-8 billion CAPEX4-6 yearsHigh value-add
3. Fertilizer Expansion200-300 MMCFD$800M-1.2B/year$1-2 billion3-4 yearsFood security + exports
4. Methanol/Chemicals300-500 MMCFD$1.5-2.5B/year$3-5 billion4-5 yearsDiversification
5. GTL (Gas-to-Liquids)400-600 MMCFD$2-3 billion/year$8-12 billion6-8 yearsDiesel/kerosene production
6. LNG Export FacilityVariableMarket-dependent$3-5 billion5-7 yearsRevenue generation
7. Regional Re-exportVariableTransit + markup$500M-1B pipeline3-4 yearsRegional hub status

Key Insight: Even without India, Pakistan can utilize ALL TAPI gas profitably through value-added processing, not just direct combustion.

Table 5: Global Polymer Market Growth & Price Trends (2024-2035)

Polymer Type2024 Market Value2032-2035 ProjectionCAGRKey ApplicationsPrice Trends ($/MT)
Total Polymer Market$666.1 billion$993 billion (2032)4.6%All sectorsGrowing steadily
Polyethylene (PE)$129.92 billion (35% share)$191.42 billion (2033)4.4%Packaging, construction, automotive$800-1,400/MT
Polypropylene (PP)$133-140 billion$194-224 billion (2032-34)4.2-5.3%Automotive, packaging, textiles$900-1,500/MT
Polyolefins (PE + PP)$274.22 billion$382.56 billion (2032)4.2%Combined demandStable growth
Asia-Pacific Share50-56% (2024)51.78% (2034)5.3-5.6%Fastest growing regionPakistan positioned well

Sources: P&S Intelligence, Straits Research, Fortune Business Insights, Data Bridge Market Research, Polaris Market Research

Key Market Drivers:

  • Global polymer market valued at $666.1 billion in 2024, expected to reach $993 billion by 2032, growing at 4.6% CAGR
  • Polyethylene market projected to grow from $129.92 billion (2024) to $191.42 billion (2033) at 4.4% CAGR
  • Polypropylene market growing from $133-140 billion to $194-224 billion by 2032-2034 at 4.2-5.3% CAGR
  • Asia-Pacific dominates with over 50% market share, driven by China, India, and Southeast Asia

Table 6: Economics of Polymer Production Using TAPI Gas at Gwadar/Pasni

Base Case: 500 MMCFD Gas Allocation for Polymer Complex

ParameterSpecificationCalculation BasisAnnual Output/Value
Gas Input500 MMCFDDedicated to polymer production182.5 BCF per year
Gas Cost$10-11/MMBTUTAPI delivered price$1.83-2.01 billion
Polyethylene Output1.2 million MT/yearIndustry standard: 380 MT gas input per ton PE1,200,000 tonnes
Polypropylene Output0.4 million MT/yearBlend with PE for diversification400,000 tonnes
Total Polymer Output1.6 million MT/yearWorld-scale facility1,600,000 tonnes
PE Sales Revenue$960-1,680M/yearMarket price: $800-1,400/MT$1.32 billion (mid-range)
PP Sales Revenue$360-600M/yearMarket price: $900-1,500/MT$480 million (mid-range)
Total Revenue$1.32-2.28 billion/yearMarket prices$1.8 billion (mid-range)
Operating Costs$300-400M/yearLabor, utilities, maintenance$350 million
Gross Margin$620M-1.53B/yearRevenue minus gas and operations~$650M (conservative)
Net Margin35-40%Industry standard$280-380M annually
CAPEX$5-8 billionIntegrated complex at GwadarOne-time investment
Payback Period13-20 yearsBased on net margin15 years (mid-case)
NPV (20 years)$3.5-6.0 billionAt 8% discount rateHighly positive
Employment3,000-5,000 directPlus 15,000-20,000 indirectSignificant

Strategic Advantages:

  1. Value Addition: Converting $10-11 gas into $1,125 per tonne product (67% gross value addition)
  2. Export Earnings: $1.2-1.6 billion annual exports (assuming 70% export, 30% domestic)
  3. Import Substitution: Pakistan imports $2+ billion polymers annually – 60-80% can be replaced
  4. Technology Transfer: Joint ventures bring world-class technology
  5. Cluster Development: Attracts downstream plastics manufacturing

Table 7: Gwadar/Pasni Polymer Complex – Infrastructure Status & Requirements

Infrastructure ElementCurrent Status (2024-2025)TAPI EnhancementAdditional Investment
Gwadar PortOperational since 2016 Deep water capabilityTAPI pipeline terminus Direct gas supply$500M expansion
Gwadar Industrial Estate3,000 acres designated 1,100 plots allotted First phase: 1,000 acresPolymer zone: 500-800 acres Petrochemical cluster$1.5-2.5B infrastructure
Aramco Refinery (Planned)$10B project 250,000-300,000 bpd capacity $1B petrochemical complexSynergy with TAPI polymers Polyethylene + polypropyleneComplementary investment
Power Supply300 MW coal plant (planned) 100 MW from IranAdditional 200-300 MW needed$300-500M
Water (Desalination)5 million gallon/day plantPolymer complex needs 10-15 MGD$200-300M expansion
Makran Coastal HighwayOperational to KarachiEnhanced for industrial traffic$200-300M upgrades
Railway ConnectionUnder considerationCritical for bulk transport$2-3 billion
Storage FacilitiesLimitedPolymer storage + loading$500M-800M
Export Processing ZonePlanned 2,292 acres (CPEC)Polymer manufacturing priorityTax incentives ready

Current Advantages:

  • Aramco planning $10 billion oil refinery with $1 billion petrochemical complex producing polyethylene and polypropylene at Gwadar
  • 3,000 acres reserved for Gwadar Industrial Estate with 1,100 plots allotted to industrialists
  • Gwadar declared winter capital of Balochistan (April 2021), signaling government priority
  • Strategic location: 533 km from Karachi, 380 km from Oman, near Persian Gulf shipping lanes

Table 8: Central Asian Regional Joint Venture Opportunities

Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan Polymer Partnership Model

CountryCurrent Petrochemical CapacityJoint Venture PotentialMutual BenefitsInvestment Track Record
TurkmenistanKiyanly Complex: 380,000 MT PE/year 80,000 MT PP/year Operational since 2018Technology partner Feedstock supplier Equity investor (20-30%)Gas supply security Market access via Gwadar Diversification$3.4B invested in Kiyanly TAPI originator
KazakhstanDiversified economy Active in petrochemicals Potash & chemicalsFinancial partner Regional market access Equity investor (15-20%)Access to Arabian Sea port Export routes to Middle East/Africa Technology partnershipsStrong Chinese JV experience BRI participant
UzbekistanUz-Kor Gas Chemical: $4B complex Surgil Natural Gas Chemicals $5B methanol-olefins (under construction) $1.8B Shurtan expansionOperating partner Technical expertise Equity investor (15-20%)Export diversification Technology sharing Regional integrationADB: $125M loan + $275M guarantee Korean JV success
PakistanLimited polymer production Large import market Gwadar infrastructureHost country Market provider Majority stake (40-50%)Value-added gas utilization Import substitution Export earningsSaudi Aramco partnership CPEC infrastructure

Sources:

  • Turkmenistan’s $3.4 billion Kiyanly gas-chemical complex processes 5 billion m³ gas into 380,000 tons polyethylene and 80,000 tons polypropylene annually since 2018
  • Uzbekistan constructing $5 billion methanol-to-olefins complex in Bukhara, plus $1.8 billion Shurtan expansion
  • Uz-Kor Gas Chemical $4 billion plant (Uzbekistan-Korea JV) operational since 2016 with ADB financing

Table 9: Proposed Joint Venture Structure for Gwadar Polymer Complex

ElementSpecificationRationale
Total Project Cost$7 billionIntegrated PE + PP complex (1.6 MT/year)
Equity StructurePakistan: 45% Turkmenistan: 25% Uzbekistan: 15% Kazakhstan: 10% Technology Partner: 5%Host country majority Regional cooperation Technology access
Debt Financing$3.5 billion (50%)ADB, IsDB, Chinese policy banks, commercial
Gas Supply AgreementTAPI: 500 MMCFD fixed allocation Price: $10-11/MMBTU Term: 25 yearsLong-term price certainty
Technology ProviderLyondellBasell, Borouge, or SinopecWorld-class technology Operational expertise Market access
Offtake Agreement50% export (Middle East, Africa, Europe via Gwadar) 50% regional (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia)Market diversification Revenue security
ManagementProfessional management Board: 9 members (Pakistan 4, others 5)Transparent governance Commercial operation
Tax Structure15-year tax holiday (Gwadar EPZ) 0% import duty on equipment 100% profit repatriationPakistan investment incentives
Employment60% Pakistani nationals 40% regional/internationalSkills transfer<br>Local development

Precedents:

  • Uz-Kor Gas Chemical (Uzbekistan-Korea): Successful $4B JV operating since 2016
  • Aramco-Pakistan Refinery: $10B planned JV demonstrates model viability
  • Central Asia-China gas pipelines: Proven cooperation model

Table 10: Comparative Analysis – TAP vs. TAPI Economics (2030-2045)

ScenarioPakistan Gas VolumeAfghanistan Gas VolumeAnnual Gas CostTransit RevenueTotal Economic ImpactNet Benefit vs. TAPI
TAPI (With India)1,325 MMCFD500 MMCFD$7.9-8.7B$700-800M+$700-800MBaseline
TAP Scenario 1: Equal Split1,662 MMCFD<br>(+25%)663 MMCFD<br>(+33%)$9.9-10.9B$0Additional 337 MMCFD+$600-800M/year
TAP Scenario 2: Pakistan Priority1,825 MMCFD (+38%)500 MMCFD (unchanged)$10.9-12.0B$0Additional 500 MMCFD+$900M-1.2B/year
TAP Scenario 3: Afghanistan Growth1,525 MMCFD (+15%)800 MMCFD (+60%)$9.1-10.0B$0Additional 200 MMCFD+$400-600M/year

Analysis:

  1. Lost Transit Revenue: -$700-800M annually without India
  2. Gained Gas Volume: +200-500 MMCFD depending on Afghanistan’s allocation
  3. Value-Added Processing: Polymer production generates $650M+ annual profit (500 MMCFD input)
  4. Net Economic Impact: TAP can be equally or more beneficial than TAPI if gas is used for value-addition

Critical Finding: Without India, Pakistan can actually benefit MORE economically by:

  • Taking 200-500 MMCFD additional gas allocation
  • Processing it into polymers ($3-5B revenue vs. $700-800M transit fees)
  • Developing Gwadar as a petrochemical hub
  • Creating 20,000+ direct/indirect jobs

Table 11: Risk Mitigation – TAP vs. TAPI Scenarios

Risk FactorTAPI (With India)TAP (Without India)Mitigation Strategy
Project ViabilityHigher (India shares costs)Lower but manageableAfghanistan + Pakistan share costs Shorter pipeline = lower costs
Transit Revenue$700-800M annually$0Offset by polymer profits Additional gas allocation
Afghanistan SecuritySame riskSame riskInternational guarantees Multi-country insurance UN/SCO involvement
Gas Demand RiskDistributed across 3 countriesConcentrated in 2 countriesValue-added uses (polymers) Afghanistan industrial growth
FinancingEasier (India participation)More challengingCentral Asian partners Chinese/ADB/IsDB support Smaller CAPEX (shorter route)
GeopoliticalIndia-Pakistan tensionsReduced tensionsRegional cooperation model Afghanistan reconstruction focus

Strategic Advantages of TAP:

  1. Simpler Governance: 2 countries vs. 4 countries
  2. Shorter Pipeline: 826 km (Pakistan) + 774 km (Afghanistan) = 1,600 km vs. 1,814 km
  3. Lower CAPEX: ~$6-7 billion vs. $10 billion (estimated)
  4. Stronger Bilateral Ties: Pakistan-Afghanistan cooperation reinforced
  5. No India-Pakistan Political Risk: Major uncertainty removed

Table 12: Afghanistan’s Justification for Higher Gas Allocation (Without India)

Sector DevelopmentGas Need by 2035JustificationEconomic Impact
Power Generation120-150 MMCFDElectrification rate: 35% → 70% Population 45M+$2-3B infrastructure investment
Fertilizer Industry100-120 MMCFDFood security Agriculture 44% of economy Export potential$1.5-2B annual production
Cement & Construction25-30 MMCFDUrbanization accelerating Infrastructure rebuild Population growth 2.1%/year$5-8B construction boom
Industrial Manufacturing30-40 MMCFDImport substitution Employment generation Chinese investment interest$3-5B industrial output
Mining & Heavy Industry20-30 MMCFDCopper (Aynak), lithium, rare earths Chinese partnerships$10-15B potential revenues
Petrochemicals (new)50-70 MMCFDJoint ventures with Pakistan Value addition strategy$1-2B annual revenue
CNG & Transport20-25 MMCFDModernizing vehicle fleet Reduce diesel imports$500M-1B import savings
Residential/Commercial40-50 MMCFDUrban gas networks Rising living standardsSocial development
TOTAL JUSTIFIED NEED405-515 MMCFDConservative estimates$25-40B economic transformation
Reasonable Allocation700-800 MMCFDIncludes growth bufferSustainable for 15-20 years

Conclusion: Afghanistan can justify consuming 700-800 MMCFD by 2035, which is 50-60% more than its current 500 MMCFD allocation. This leaves 1,525-1,625 MMCFD for Pakistan – still more than the original 1,325 MMCFD allocation.

Table 13: Pakistan’s Complete Gas Supply Portfolio (2030-2040) – With TAP

Supply Source203020352040Cost ($/MMBTU)Security Rating
Domestic Production2,476 MMCFD1,916 MMCFD1,482 MMCFD$4-6Declining
LNG (Long-term)1,200 MMCFD1,200 MMCFD1,200 MMCFD$10-13Medium
LNG (Spot)700 MMCFD700 MMCFD700 MMCFD$8-20Low (volatile)
TAPI/TAP Gas1,525-1,625 MMCFD1,525-1,625 MMCFD1,525-1,625 MMCFD$10-11High
Iran Pipeline (potential)0 MMCFD750 MMCFD750 MMCFD$8-9.50Medium (sanctions)
TOTAL SUPPLY5,901-6,001 MMCFD6,091-6,191 MMCFD5,657-5,757 MMCFDBlendedDiversified
Total Demand4,890 MMCFD4,925 MMCFD4,950 MMCFD
SURPLUS+1,011-1,111 MMCFD+1,166-1,266 MMCFD+707-807 MMCFDEnergy security

Strategic Outcome: With TAP, Pakistan achieves complete energy security with surplus capacity for:

  • Industrial expansion
  • Value-added processing (polymers, fertilizers, chemicals)
  • Regional gas trading hub
  • Export of processed products

Table 14: Summary – Why TAPI Works Without India

CriterionAssessmentSupporting Evidence
Afghanistan Can Absorb More GasYES5-7x demand growth by 2040 Industrial recovery accelerating Can justify 700-800 MMCFD by 2035
Pakistan Has Profitable UsesYESPolymer production: $650M+ annual profit High-value consumers ready Import substitution opportunity
Economics Without Transit RevenuePOSITIVEValue-added processing > transit fees Polymer profits: $650M vs. transit: $700-800M<br>Additional gas allocation compensates
Regional Partnerships ViableYESTurkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan active in petrochemicals Proven JV models exist BRI/CPEC alignment
Infrastructure FeasibleYESGwadar Industrial Estate ready Aramco refinery planned CPEC infrastructure support
Market Demand StrongYESGlobal polymer market: 4-5% CAGR Asia-Pacific: 50% market share Pakistan imports $2B+ polymers annually
Financing AvailableYESADB, IsDB, Chinese banks Central Asian equity partners Lower CAPEX than TAPI
Geopolitical AdvantageYESRemoves India-Pakistan tensions Strengthens Afghanistan ties Simplifies governance
Timeline AcceptableYESTAP: 4-5 years vs. TAPI: 6-8 years Faster to execute Earlier returns
Overall ViabilitySTRONGLY POSITIVETAP economically justified May be preferable to TAPI in some scenarios

There is no doubt that TAP can be more profitable than TAPI. By creating these scenarios, we are not advocating for India to opt out of TAPI. The idea is to only point out the inherent potential.

In the next part, we will go deeper in search of more possibilities. /// nCa, 1 December 2025 (to be continued . . .)

