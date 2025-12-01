TAPI: The idea, the ideology, and the way forward – Part Four

Tariq Saeedi

In the previous part of this report, we saw that Afghanistan can step up to consume larger volumes of gas from TAPI.

Now, we must construct the scenarios for Pakistan to absorb the remaining volumes from TAPI. This brings us to a whole new world of possibilities. This also opens the gates for substantial partnership between Pakistan and Central Asia. Consequently, it shows that TAPI without India could actually be quite profitable.

Table 4: Pakistan’s Gas Utilization Options Beyond Direct Consumption

Scenario Analysis: What Pakistan Can Do With TAPI Gas

Utilization Option Volume Needed Revenue Potential Investment Required Timeline Strategic Value 1. Direct Consumption (High-Value Sectors) 1,325 MMCFD See previous tables in Part Three Minimal Immediate Base case 2. Polymer Production 500-800 MMCFD $3-5 billion/year $5-8 billion CAPEX 4-6 years High value-add 3. Fertilizer Expansion 200-300 MMCFD $800M-1.2B/year $1-2 billion 3-4 years Food security + exports 4. Methanol/Chemicals 300-500 MMCFD $1.5-2.5B/year $3-5 billion 4-5 years Diversification 5. GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) 400-600 MMCFD $2-3 billion/year $8-12 billion 6-8 years Diesel/kerosene production 6. LNG Export Facility Variable Market-dependent $3-5 billion 5-7 years Revenue generation 7. Regional Re-export Variable Transit + markup $500M-1B pipeline 3-4 years Regional hub status

Key Insight: Even without India, Pakistan can utilize ALL TAPI gas profitably through value-added processing, not just direct combustion.

Table 5: Global Polymer Market Growth & Price Trends (2024-2035)

Polymer Type 2024 Market Value 2032-2035 Projection CAGR Key Applications Price Trends ($/MT) Total Polymer Market $666.1 billion $993 billion (2032) 4.6% All sectors Growing steadily Polyethylene (PE) $129.92 billion (35% share) $191.42 billion (2033) 4.4% Packaging, construction, automotive $800-1,400/MT Polypropylene (PP) $133-140 billion $194-224 billion (2032-34) 4.2-5.3% Automotive, packaging, textiles $900-1,500/MT Polyolefins (PE + PP) $274.22 billion $382.56 billion (2032) 4.2% Combined demand Stable growth Asia-Pacific Share 50-56% (2024) 51.78% (2034) 5.3-5.6% Fastest growing region Pakistan positioned well

Sources: P&S Intelligence, Straits Research, Fortune Business Insights, Data Bridge Market Research, Polaris Market Research

Key Market Drivers:

Global polymer market valued at $666.1 billion in 2024, expected to reach $993 billion by 2032, growing at 4.6% CAGR

Polyethylene market projected to grow from $129.92 billion (2024) to $191.42 billion (2033) at 4.4% CAGR

Polypropylene market growing from $133-140 billion to $194-224 billion by 2032-2034 at 4.2-5.3% CAGR

Asia-Pacific dominates with over 50% market share, driven by China, India, and Southeast Asia

Table 6: Economics of Polymer Production Using TAPI Gas at Gwadar/Pasni

Base Case: 500 MMCFD Gas Allocation for Polymer Complex

Parameter Specification Calculation Basis Annual Output/Value Gas Input 500 MMCFD Dedicated to polymer production 182.5 BCF per year Gas Cost $10-11/MMBTU TAPI delivered price $1.83-2.01 billion Polyethylene Output 1.2 million MT/year Industry standard: 380 MT gas input per ton PE 1,200,000 tonnes Polypropylene Output 0.4 million MT/year Blend with PE for diversification 400,000 tonnes Total Polymer Output 1.6 million MT/year World-scale facility 1,600,000 tonnes PE Sales Revenue $960-1,680M/year Market price: $800-1,400/MT $1.32 billion (mid-range) PP Sales Revenue $360-600M/year Market price: $900-1,500/MT $480 million (mid-range) Total Revenue $1.32-2.28 billion/year Market prices $1.8 billion (mid-range) Operating Costs $300-400M/year Labor, utilities, maintenance $350 million Gross Margin $620M-1.53B/year Revenue minus gas and operations ~$650M (conservative) Net Margin 35-40% Industry standard $280-380M annually CAPEX $5-8 billion Integrated complex at Gwadar One-time investment Payback Period 13-20 years Based on net margin 15 years (mid-case) NPV (20 years) $3.5-6.0 billion At 8% discount rate Highly positive Employment 3,000-5,000 direct Plus 15,000-20,000 indirect Significant

Strategic Advantages:

Value Addition: Converting $10-11 gas into $1,125 per tonne product (67% gross value addition) Export Earnings: $1.2-1.6 billion annual exports (assuming 70% export, 30% domestic) Import Substitution: Pakistan imports $2+ billion polymers annually – 60-80% can be replaced Technology Transfer: Joint ventures bring world-class technology Cluster Development: Attracts downstream plastics manufacturing

Table 7: Gwadar/Pasni Polymer Complex – Infrastructure Status & Requirements

Infrastructure Element Current Status (2024-2025) TAPI Enhancement Additional Investment Gwadar Port Operational since 2016 Deep water capability TAPI pipeline terminus Direct gas supply $500M expansion Gwadar Industrial Estate 3,000 acres designated 1,100 plots allotted First phase: 1,000 acres Polymer zone: 500-800 acres Petrochemical cluster $1.5-2.5B infrastructure Aramco Refinery (Planned) $10B project 250,000-300,000 bpd capacity $1B petrochemical complex Synergy with TAPI polymers Polyethylene + polypropylene Complementary investment Power Supply 300 MW coal plant (planned) 100 MW from Iran Additional 200-300 MW needed $300-500M Water (Desalination) 5 million gallon/day plant Polymer complex needs 10-15 MGD $200-300M expansion Makran Coastal Highway Operational to Karachi Enhanced for industrial traffic $200-300M upgrades Railway Connection Under consideration Critical for bulk transport $2-3 billion Storage Facilities Limited Polymer storage + loading $500M-800M Export Processing Zone Planned 2,292 acres (CPEC) Polymer manufacturing priority Tax incentives ready

Current Advantages:

Aramco planning $10 billion oil refinery with $1 billion petrochemical complex producing polyethylene and polypropylene at Gwadar

3,000 acres reserved for Gwadar Industrial Estate with 1,100 plots allotted to industrialists

Gwadar declared winter capital of Balochistan (April 2021), signaling government priority

Strategic location: 533 km from Karachi, 380 km from Oman, near Persian Gulf shipping lanes

Table 8: Central Asian Regional Joint Venture Opportunities

Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan Polymer Partnership Model

Country Current Petrochemical Capacity Joint Venture Potential Mutual Benefits Investment Track Record Turkmenistan Kiyanly Complex: 380,000 MT PE/year 80,000 MT PP/year Operational since 2018 Technology partner Feedstock supplier Equity investor (20-30%) Gas supply security Market access via Gwadar Diversification $3.4B invested in Kiyanly TAPI originator Kazakhstan Diversified economy Active in petrochemicals Potash & chemicals Financial partner Regional market access Equity investor (15-20%) Access to Arabian Sea port Export routes to Middle East/Africa Technology partnerships Strong Chinese JV experience BRI participant Uzbekistan Uz-Kor Gas Chemical: $4B complex Surgil Natural Gas Chemicals $5B methanol-olefins (under construction) $1.8B Shurtan expansion Operating partner Technical expertise Equity investor (15-20%) Export diversification Technology sharing Regional integration ADB: $125M loan + $275M guarantee Korean JV success Pakistan Limited polymer production Large import market Gwadar infrastructure Host country Market provider Majority stake (40-50%) Value-added gas utilization Import substitution Export earnings Saudi Aramco partnership CPEC infrastructure

Sources:

Turkmenistan’s $3.4 billion Kiyanly gas-chemical complex processes 5 billion m³ gas into 380,000 tons polyethylene and 80,000 tons polypropylene annually since 2018

Uzbekistan constructing $5 billion methanol-to-olefins complex in Bukhara, plus $1.8 billion Shurtan expansion

Uz-Kor Gas Chemical $4 billion plant (Uzbekistan-Korea JV) operational since 2016 with ADB financing

Table 9: Proposed Joint Venture Structure for Gwadar Polymer Complex

Element Specification Rationale Total Project Cost $7 billion Integrated PE + PP complex (1.6 MT/year) Equity Structure Pakistan: 45% Turkmenistan: 25% Uzbekistan: 15% Kazakhstan: 10% Technology Partner: 5% Host country majority Regional cooperation Technology access Debt Financing $3.5 billion (50%) ADB, IsDB, Chinese policy banks, commercial Gas Supply Agreement TAPI: 500 MMCFD fixed allocation Price: $10-11/MMBTU Term: 25 years Long-term price certainty Technology Provider LyondellBasell, Borouge, or Sinopec World-class technology Operational expertise Market access Offtake Agreement 50% export (Middle East, Africa, Europe via Gwadar) 50% regional (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia) Market diversification Revenue security Management Professional management Board: 9 members (Pakistan 4, others 5) Transparent governance Commercial operation Tax Structure 15-year tax holiday (Gwadar EPZ) 0% import duty on equipment 100% profit repatriation Pakistan investment incentives Employment 60% Pakistani nationals 40% regional/international Skills transfer<br>Local development

Precedents:

Uz-Kor Gas Chemical (Uzbekistan-Korea): Successful $4B JV operating since 2016

Aramco-Pakistan Refinery: $10B planned JV demonstrates model viability

Central Asia-China gas pipelines: Proven cooperation model

Table 10: Comparative Analysis – TAP vs. TAPI Economics (2030-2045)

Scenario Pakistan Gas Volume Afghanistan Gas Volume Annual Gas Cost Transit Revenue Total Economic Impact Net Benefit vs. TAPI TAPI (With India) 1,325 MMCFD 500 MMCFD $7.9-8.7B $700-800M +$700-800M Baseline TAP Scenario 1: Equal Split 1,662 MMCFD<br>(+25%) 663 MMCFD<br>(+33%) $9.9-10.9B $0 Additional 337 MMCFD +$600-800M/year TAP Scenario 2: Pakistan Priority 1,825 MMCFD (+38%) 500 MMCFD (unchanged) $10.9-12.0B $0 Additional 500 MMCFD +$900M-1.2B/year TAP Scenario 3: Afghanistan Growth 1,525 MMCFD (+15%) 800 MMCFD (+60%) $9.1-10.0B $0 Additional 200 MMCFD +$400-600M/year

Analysis:

Lost Transit Revenue: -$700-800M annually without India Gained Gas Volume: +200-500 MMCFD depending on Afghanistan’s allocation Value-Added Processing: Polymer production generates $650M+ annual profit (500 MMCFD input) Net Economic Impact: TAP can be equally or more beneficial than TAPI if gas is used for value-addition

Critical Finding: Without India, Pakistan can actually benefit MORE economically by:

Taking 200-500 MMCFD additional gas allocation

Processing it into polymers ($3-5B revenue vs. $700-800M transit fees)

Developing Gwadar as a petrochemical hub

Creating 20,000+ direct/indirect jobs

Table 11: Risk Mitigation – TAP vs. TAPI Scenarios

Risk Factor TAPI (With India) TAP (Without India) Mitigation Strategy Project Viability Higher (India shares costs) Lower but manageable Afghanistan + Pakistan share costs Shorter pipeline = lower costs Transit Revenue $700-800M annually $0 Offset by polymer profits Additional gas allocation Afghanistan Security Same risk Same risk International guarantees Multi-country insurance UN/SCO involvement Gas Demand Risk Distributed across 3 countries Concentrated in 2 countries Value-added uses (polymers) Afghanistan industrial growth Financing Easier (India participation) More challenging Central Asian partners Chinese/ADB/IsDB support Smaller CAPEX (shorter route) Geopolitical India-Pakistan tensions Reduced tensions Regional cooperation model Afghanistan reconstruction focus

Strategic Advantages of TAP:

Simpler Governance: 2 countries vs. 4 countries Shorter Pipeline: 826 km (Pakistan) + 774 km (Afghanistan) = 1,600 km vs. 1,814 km Lower CAPEX: ~$6-7 billion vs. $10 billion (estimated) Stronger Bilateral Ties: Pakistan-Afghanistan cooperation reinforced No India-Pakistan Political Risk: Major uncertainty removed

Table 12: Afghanistan’s Justification for Higher Gas Allocation (Without India)

Sector Development Gas Need by 2035 Justification Economic Impact Power Generation 120-150 MMCFD Electrification rate: 35% → 70% Population 45M+ $2-3B infrastructure investment Fertilizer Industry 100-120 MMCFD Food security Agriculture 44% of economy Export potential $1.5-2B annual production Cement & Construction 25-30 MMCFD Urbanization accelerating Infrastructure rebuild Population growth 2.1%/year $5-8B construction boom Industrial Manufacturing 30-40 MMCFD Import substitution Employment generation Chinese investment interest $3-5B industrial output Mining & Heavy Industry 20-30 MMCFD Copper (Aynak), lithium, rare earths Chinese partnerships $10-15B potential revenues Petrochemicals (new) 50-70 MMCFD Joint ventures with Pakistan Value addition strategy $1-2B annual revenue CNG & Transport 20-25 MMCFD Modernizing vehicle fleet Reduce diesel imports $500M-1B import savings Residential/Commercial 40-50 MMCFD Urban gas networks Rising living standards Social development TOTAL JUSTIFIED NEED 405-515 MMCFD Conservative estimates $25-40B economic transformation Reasonable Allocation 700-800 MMCFD Includes growth buffer Sustainable for 15-20 years

Conclusion: Afghanistan can justify consuming 700-800 MMCFD by 2035, which is 50-60% more than its current 500 MMCFD allocation. This leaves 1,525-1,625 MMCFD for Pakistan – still more than the original 1,325 MMCFD allocation.

Table 13: Pakistan’s Complete Gas Supply Portfolio (2030-2040) – With TAP

Supply Source 2030 2035 2040 Cost ($/MMBTU) Security Rating Domestic Production 2,476 MMCFD 1,916 MMCFD 1,482 MMCFD $4-6 Declining LNG (Long-term) 1,200 MMCFD 1,200 MMCFD 1,200 MMCFD $10-13 Medium LNG (Spot) 700 MMCFD 700 MMCFD 700 MMCFD $8-20 Low (volatile) TAPI/TAP Gas 1,525-1,625 MMCFD 1,525-1,625 MMCFD 1,525-1,625 MMCFD $10-11 High Iran Pipeline (potential) 0 MMCFD 750 MMCFD 750 MMCFD $8-9.50 Medium (sanctions) TOTAL SUPPLY 5,901-6,001 MMCFD 6,091-6,191 MMCFD 5,657-5,757 MMCFD Blended Diversified Total Demand 4,890 MMCFD 4,925 MMCFD 4,950 MMCFD SURPLUS +1,011-1,111 MMCFD +1,166-1,266 MMCFD +707-807 MMCFD Energy security

Strategic Outcome: With TAP, Pakistan achieves complete energy security with surplus capacity for:

Industrial expansion

Value-added processing (polymers, fertilizers, chemicals)

Regional gas trading hub

Export of processed products

Table 14: Summary – Why TAPI Works Without India

Criterion Assessment Supporting Evidence Afghanistan Can Absorb More Gas ✓ YES 5-7x demand growth by 2040 Industrial recovery accelerating Can justify 700-800 MMCFD by 2035 Pakistan Has Profitable Uses ✓ YES Polymer production: $650M+ annual profit High-value consumers ready Import substitution opportunity Economics Without Transit Revenue ✓ POSITIVE Value-added processing > transit fees Polymer profits: $650M vs. transit: $700-800M<br>Additional gas allocation compensates Regional Partnerships Viable ✓ YES Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan active in petrochemicals Proven JV models exist BRI/CPEC alignment Infrastructure Feasible ✓ YES Gwadar Industrial Estate ready Aramco refinery planned CPEC infrastructure support Market Demand Strong ✓ YES Global polymer market: 4-5% CAGR Asia-Pacific: 50% market share Pakistan imports $2B+ polymers annually Financing Available ✓ YES ADB, IsDB, Chinese banks Central Asian equity partners Lower CAPEX than TAPI Geopolitical Advantage ✓ YES Removes India-Pakistan tensions Strengthens Afghanistan ties Simplifies governance Timeline Acceptable ✓ YES TAP: 4-5 years vs. TAPI: 6-8 years Faster to execute Earlier returns Overall Viability STRONGLY POSITIVE TAP economically justified May be preferable to TAPI in some scenarios

There is no doubt that TAP can be more profitable than TAPI. By creating these scenarios, we are not advocating for India to opt out of TAPI. The idea is to only point out the inherent potential.

In the next part, we will go deeper in search of more possibilities. /// nCa, 1 December 2025 (to be continued . . .)