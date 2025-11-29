54th Anniversary of the UAE National Day Celebrated in Ashgabat: Ambassador Alhameli Announces Record Trade Growth with Turkmenistan

On 28 November 2025, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Alhay Alhameli hosted a grand reception in Ashgabat to mark the 54th anniversary of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The event was attended by heads and staff of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, representatives of Turkmen business circles, journalists, public figures, well-known bloggers, and influencers.

The chief guest from the Government of Turkmenistan was Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

In his welcoming remarks, the Ambassador highlighted the unprecedented growth of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE at all levels: the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries in 2024 reached $1.759 billion, a 75% increase compared to 2023. The UAE ranks third among Turkmenistan’s trading partners for the first nine months of 2025.

In energy sector: ADNOC (through its investment arm XRG), in partnership with Malaysia’s Petronas and Turkmen state companies “Khazarnebit” and “Turkmennebit”, signed a production-sharing agreement for the development of gas fields.

In a diplomatic area: A high-level UAE delegation participated in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in Turkmenistan’s Caspian resort city of Awaza.

In transport sector: In September 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UAE’s national railway operator Etihad Rail and the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador also noted successful cooperation in education, sports, and diplomatic training.

In response, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov stressed that the high-level meetings between the Leaders of our countries strongly encourage mutually beneficial cooperation on promising areas.

“Our countries are very eager to keep the tempo of partnership in political, economy, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” Meredov stated.

Here is the full text of the speech by Ambassador Ahmed Alhameli:

Your Excellency Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers, Heads of diplomatic missions in Turkmenistan, Your Excellences, Dear guests, Distinguished attendees,

Today we celebrate the 54th National Day of the United Arab Emirates. I am delighted to welcome you all here among us, sharing this occasion. From this platform, I would like to extend the warm greetings of:

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates,

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,

and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Court,

to

His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan,

and His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

I would like to emphasize that relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan have always been marked by dynamic development at the level of the leadership of the two countries, and this has been vividly demonstrated through the exchange of high-level visits.

This year, on February 21st, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, visited Turkmenistan and met with His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan, and, His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, during which His Highness received an invitation to participate in the International Conference dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.

On May 14th, three UAE ministers visited Turkmenistan: His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, to Turkmenistan, His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, who now holds the position of Minister of Health. They held meetings with the President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

I would like to note that bilateral relations have demonstrated unprecedented growth at all levels: the volume of trade exchange between the two countries in 2024 reached US$1.759 billion (non-oil trade), highlighting 75% increase compared to 2023. Looking ahead, the UAE aspires to double this figure in the coming years.

The UAE ranks 3rd among Turkmenistan’s trading partners for the first 9 months of 2025. Thanks to fruitful and ongoing cooperation between our countries, we are one step away from the UAE becoming the second or third trading partner of Turkmenistan in the nearest future.

With regards to that, throughout the year, the Embassy strived to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, which culminated successfully in ADNOC’s entry into Turkmenistan market.

In May of this year, XRG, ADNOC’s investment arm, and Petronas signed Production Sharing Agreement with “Turkmennebit” and Turkmen State Enterprises “Hazarnebit” for development of gas fields (at Block 1 in the Caspian Sea).

At the same time, long-term Gas Sales Agreement was signed between XRG, Petronas and State Concern “Turkmengas”.

At the diplomatic level.

This year, in August, UAE high-level delegation headed by His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, to Turkmenistan, participated in the 3rd United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Awaza city.

With regard to the transport sector, in September, Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Etihad Railway (UAE Railways) and the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan.

Speaking on the efforts in economic relations, this year, in October, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UAE) organized the 2nd Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum, attended by numerous businessmen and Heads of Chambers of Commerce and Industry from both countries.

As for the fields of education and sport.

In May, I delivered a lecture at the Oil and Gas University on the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and innovation.

And in November, I gave a lecture at Magtymguly University on the UAE’s role in promoting the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and fraternity among the peoples of the world.

This year, for the 3rd time, Embassy facilitated performance of Global Connection Program, in terms of which 7 future diplomats from Turkmenistan will get trained at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

In August, for the 3rd year in a row, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy facilitated camping in Turkmenistan for the young cyclists from Abu-Dhabi Cycling Club, who felt themselves at home, thanks to comprehensive support provided by Turkmenistan government, who made this trip happened.

In October this year, on the occasion of 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations establishment, UAE Embassy organized 3rd Emirati-Turkmen Fitness Games in Ashgabat, which was attended by 120 female and male athletes.

And next month, in December, in terms of Abu Dhabi Cycling Week, the national cycling team of Turkmenistan will participate in the Gran Fondo race – also for the 3rd consecutive year.

Conducting events like these, Embassy is looking forward to bring Emirati-Turkmen relations to the next level.

Environment.

In light of the role the United Arab Emirates plays on the international stage, the UAE, together with the Republic of Senegal, is preparing to host the United Nations Conference on Water in 2026. Through this platform, we aim to strengthen international cooperation in this area and stimulate investment in innovation to address global water scarcity challenges through the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

In this regards, I would like to highlight the initiatives undertaken by the Government of Turkmenistan aimed at strengthening international cooperation to prevent the drying up of Aral Sea, as well as at establishing an international environmental platform for the protection water resources of the Caspian Sea.

In this context, I affirm that the UAE continues to expand its investments in international climate initiatives, championing innovative solutions and advancing the global development of clean energy. The UAE is fully committed to implementing provisions of the “UAE Consensus” adopted in 2023 at COP28 in Dubai.

Economic achievements.

The United Arab Emirates has become a leading global model of sustainable economic development: the country’s foreign trade volume in 2024 reached US$1.424 trillion.

By mid-2025, the figure reached a historic peak, exceeding US$ 470.3 billion.

The UAE’s foreign trade growth amounted to 24.5%.

And the UAE’s economic growth by the end of this year will reach 4.8%.

The UAE ranked 1st in the Arab world in the economic stability index and 5th globally among 4 leading countries in terms of economic competitiveness, government efficiency, strength of legislation and attractiveness of the business environment.

Moreover, for the second consecutive year, the country ranks 2nd worldwide for the number of new foreign direct investment projects.

General achievements.

Among the key achievements: Emirates airline ranked 1st in the world among long-distance carriers.

In addition, 148 million passengers passed through UAE airports in 2024.

The UAE also owns and operates 106 seaports in more than 78 countries worldwide, demonstrating their high efficiency.

The Emirati passport ranked 1st in the world in 2025 according to the Passport Index.

The UAE ranked 10th in the Global Soft Power Index. In the space sector, the UAE launched six different satellites in the first quarter of this year.

In connection with the declaration of 2025 in the UAE as the “Year of Society” under the slogan “Hand in Hand”, the level of women’s participation in all state structures has significantly increased.

The UAE government includes 11 female ministers, accounting for 28% of the total Cabinet.

Emirati women make up 49.5% of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hold 50% of the seats in the Federal National Council following the 2023 elections.

With regard to youth, the UAE has launched the National Youth Agenda 2031, which includes the “Masnaayn” and “Nafis” programmes. In addition, the country is implementing a sustainable strategy for comprehensive development, which succeed in supporting youth, entrepreneurship and gender equality, including the “5,000 Digital Talent” initiative.

These efforts intend to prepare the younger generation to navigate a new economic era based on technology, sustainable development and innovation.

Artificial Intelligence.

Since the beginning of 2025, the United Arab Emirates has paid special attention to the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the country.

In March, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence – which is among the top 10 universities worldwide in this specialization – launched the region’s 1st undergraduate programme in AI.

It supports the development of highly skilled Emirati and Arab specialists in scientific and technological disciplines.

In May of this year, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, together with United States President Donald Trump, launched the “Stargate Emirates” project and the Emirati-American Centre for Artificial Intelligence with a capacity of 5 GW in cooperation with leading global companies.

This step is aimed at strengthening the UAE’s status as a global hub for artificial intelligence. According to US company TRG, the UAE ranked 2nd globally in 2025 among the best countries in the field of artificial intelligence.

In the same context, in November, the UAE launches $1 billion ‘AI for Development’ initiative to accelerate growth in Africa. Announcement has been made within the recent session of G20 summit in South Africa.

Humanitarian diplomacy.

In the framework of strengthening humanitarian diplomacy worldwide, the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the state, – may Allah protect him – has played an exceptional role in humanitarian and rescue operations.

Since the escalation in October 2023, the UAE has provided over US$1.5 billion medical, humanitarian and food aid to the Gaza Strip delivered by all possible ways – land, sea and air.

Emirates provided 44% of the total international aid to Gaza.

Sudan.

Since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Sudan in April 2023, the UAE has provided approximately 680 mln USD in humanitarian aid to those affected. It was received by more than 2 million people.

Yemen.

“This November, the United Arab Emirates announced the allocation of 1 billion USD to support Yemen’s energy sector, in order to strengthenthecountry’s electricity supply system, which has been devastated by war in recent years.”

Ukraine.

The UAE has allocated US$105 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

Foreign policy.

I would like to emphasize that the United Arab Emirates follows a foreign policy grounded in wisdom, dedicated to fostering international cooperation and multilateral engagement, guided by the principles of the UN Charter, seeking for sustainable conflict resolution rather than their temporary management – whether in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Sudan or Yemen.

The is a clear need to return to the path of peace, establish justice and dialogue to end conflicts. That is why the UAE promotes the agenda of “tolerance – peace – security”, strengthening the values enshrined in the UN Charter and overcoming cycles of conflict.

Thus, my country consistently supports a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and is guided by the two-state principle.

Аs the basis for a just, lasting and comprehensive solution to this issue, we consider establishment of independent and sovereign Palestinian State with its capital in East Jerusalem, which will exist side by side with the State of Israel. Provided that there is an effective Palestinian government that has exclusive control over weapons that ensures security, stability and the rule of law in a state where there is no place for terrorist and extremist groups.

My country welcomes the growing number of recognitions of the State of Palestine.

And as a contribution to a better future for the region, we sincerely call on the remaining countries to join this process.

In the same context, the UAE has established genuine humanitarian diplomacy aimed at protecting human dignity even in the most difficult conditions.

The UAE also actively contributes to bringing positions and views closer together.

This enable the exchange of more than 4 000 war prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, the UAE has become a platform for peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Emirates also supports de-escalation processes in South Asia (Pakistan–India, Pakistan–Afghanistan).

“Lessons from Life”

In conclusion, I would like to invite those present, as well as the dear young men and women of Turkmenistan, to read the book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai – may Allah preserve him – entitled “Lessons from Life” (in Arabic: “Qissati”).

This book is an important intellectual source for new generations: it reflects the 60-year path of state service and the human experience of His Highness.

It is the culmination of many years of dedicated public service, devoted to building and advancing the United Arab Emirates. It sets out the challenges, achievements and profound lessons of success.

Allow me to quote a few lines from this inspiring book.

“Education shapes life and whoever stops learning, stops living.”

“The secret of the renewal of life, the development of civilization and the progress of humanity is in one word: innovation”;

“…those who do not learn and evolve can stumble and often fall. Nations, like people, need change to grow and develop.”;

“Be like rain: wherever you go, let goodness grow. Give without distinctions, to rich or poor…”;

“The best legacy we can leave behind is not wealth, nor construction and buildings, but rather true wisdom, beneficial knowledge…”

From this platform, I would like to emphasize that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the country – may Allah protect him – and with the constant attention of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, the United Arab Emirates, seeks to strengthen relations in all fields and deepen the ties uniting the friendly peoples of the UAE and Turkmenistan.

We look to the future of Turkmen-Emirati relations with great optimism, as they own enormous potential and promising opportunities in the fields of gas, oil, renewable energy, transport, food security and other areas.

And in conclusion, I wish the people of Turkmenistan lasting security, stability and prosperity under the leadership of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan.

Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.

///nCa, 29 November 2025

Some photos from the event: