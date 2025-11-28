UNFPA Conducts Two-Day Training for Media Representatives on Ethical Gender Coverage

November 27, 2025, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — On November 26-27, 2025, as part of the global “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, UNFPA Country Office in Turkmenistan conducted a two-day specialized training for media representatives. The training was led by UNFPA International Consultant, Ms. Marina Dmukhovskaya.

The objective of the event was to strengthen the capacity of journalists, bloggers, and digital content creators in covering gender issues with accuracy, sensitivity, and ethical compliance, as well as to contribute to the promotion of positive social norms in society. The training is directly linked to the 2025 global campaign theme, “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls.” Given the wide reach of the media, their role is critically important in combating discriminatory norms and preventing Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including its digital forms.

The two-day program was designed as an interactive training and covered a wide range of topics. Participants mastered key principles of ethical gender coverage, including the analysis of harmful stereotypes, understanding the distinctions between positive and toxic masculinity, and acquiring tools for correcting gender-biased language. Special attention was paid to ethical approaches to the topic of GBV, the use of the “Do No Harm” principle, and the development of proactive coverage plans. The training was designed to provide media representatives with the necessary tools to uphold an ethical and rights-based approach in their work.

Ms. Marina Dmukhovskaya holds a PhD degree in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Her doctoral research focused on harmful gender stereotypes in international media. She possesses extensive practical experience as a media trainer, including conducting trainings for the Edward R. Murrow Program on “inclusive coverage” and for the International Biathlon Union on combating gender bias in sports journalism. ///nCa, 28 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)