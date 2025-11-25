Turkmenistan State Budget Comparative Analysis (2022-2026)

Overview

This analysis compares Turkmenistan’s state budgets across five years (2022-2026), showing the growth trajectory of various budget categories.

Table 1: Overall State Budget Summary

Category 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 State Budget Total (million manat) 85,619.2 95,117.7 102,313.5 123,798.1 131,845.1 State Budget Total (US$ billion) 24.46 27.17 29.23 35.37 37.67 Growth from previous year – +11.1% +7.6% +21.0% +6.5% First-Level Budget (million manat) 25,796.0 29,147.0 32,865.0 36,500.0 36,500.0 First-Level Budget (US$ billion) 7.37 8.32 9.39 10.43 10.43

Table 2: Centralized Budget

Category 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Centralized Budget (million manat) 77,421.5 85,378.7 91,544.7 111,987.6 119,703.3 Centralized Budget (US$ billion) 22.12 24.39 26.15 31.99 34.20 Growth from previous year – +10.3% +7.2% +22.3% +6.9% First-Level (within Centralized) (million manat) 17,598.2 19,408.0 22,096.2 24,689.6 24,358.2 First-Level (within Centralized) (US$ billion) 5.03 5.54 6.31 7.05 6.96

Table 3: Local Budgets Total

Category 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total Local Budgets (million manat) 11,299.0 12,393.0 13,755.0 15,307.0 15,521.0 Total Local Budgets (US$ billion) 3.23 3.54 3.93 4.37 4.43 Growth from previous year – +9.7% +11.0% +11.3% +1.4%

Table 4: Local Budget Distribution by Region (million manat)

Region 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Ashgabat City 2,019.7 2,205.6 2,443.1 2,739.6 2,742.8 Arkadag City – – 236.7 283.2 299.9 Ahal Province 1,399.7 1,548.8 1,658.9 1,828.6 1,893.8 Balkan Province 1,287.3 1,404.6 1,538.7 1,657.4 1,662.3 Dashoguz Province 2,058.1 2,265.8 2,478.5 2,780.2 2,808.7 Lebap Province 2,325.2 2,547.3 2,781.1 3,084.3 3,125.6 Mary Province 2,209.0 2,420.9 2,618.0 2,933.7 2,987.9

Note: Arkadag City was established as a new administrative entity and appears in the budget from 2024 onwards.

Table 5: Centralized Budget Allocations to Provinces (million manat)

These are transfers from the Centralized Budget to ensure balanced provincial budgets:

Province/City 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Arkadag City – – 211.3 240.9 256.9 Ahal Province 187.7 – – – – Dashoguz Province 1,520.3 1,605.6 1,685.4 1,956.0 1,911.3 Lebap Province 1,051.4 1,026.6 1,089.5 1,299.6 1,211.0 Mary Province 341.8 21.8 – – – TOTAL ALLOCATIONS 3,101.2 2,654.0 2,986.2 3,496.5 3,379.2

Table 6: Tax Deduction Standards to Local Budgets (%)

Ashgabat City

Tax Type 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 VAT 5.7% 2.0% 1.4% 5.0% 5.1% Profit/Income Tax 5.7% 1.8% 1.4% 4.5% 5.0% Subsoil Use Tax 5.7% 2.0% 1.4% 4.5% 6.0%

Arkadag City (from 2024)

Tax Type 2024 2025 2026 VAT 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Profit/Income Tax 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Subsoil Use Tax 100.0% 0% 0%

Ahal Province

Tax Type 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 VAT 100.0% 97.0% 90.0% 96.0% 96.0% Profit/Income Tax 100.0% 96.0% 90.0% 96.0% 96.0% Subsoil Use Tax 100.0% 97.0% 90.0% 95.0% 97.0%

Balkan Province

Tax Type 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 VAT 7.7% 8.4% 28.0% 33.0% 25.0% Profit/Income Tax 7.7% 8.4% 28.0% 32.0% 25.0% Subsoil Use Tax 7.7% 8.0% 27.0% 32.0% 24.0%

Dashoguz Province

Tax Type 2022-2026 All Three Tax Types 100.0%

Lebap Province

Tax Type 2022-2026 All Three Tax Types 100.0%

Mary Province

Tax Type 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 VAT 100.0% 100.0% 87.0% 80.0% 80.0% Profit/Income Tax 100.0% 100.0% 87.0% 82.0% 81.0% Subsoil Use Tax 100.0% 100.0% 88.0% 80.0% 81.0%

Table 7: Budget Execution Data (Actual Revenues and Expenditures)

Year Executed Revenues (million manat) Revenues (US$ billion) Expenditures (million manat) Expenditures (US$ billion) Surplus/Deficit (million manat) 2022 124,299.1 35.51 117,601.1 33.60 +6,698.0 2023 119,007.6 34.00 116,223.8 33.20 +2,783.8 2024 >130,000* >37.1* 116,000* 33.1* +14,000*

*Approximate figures reported in the 2026 budget adoption announcement

Key Observations

Overall Growth

2022-2026 Total Growth: The State Budget increased by 54.0% in manat terms (from 85.6 billion to 131.8 billion manat)

The State Budget increased by 54.0% in manat terms (from 85.6 billion to 131.8 billion manat) Largest Annual Growth: 2025 saw the highest year-over-year increase at 21.0%

2025 saw the highest year-over-year increase at 21.0% In USD Terms: Growth from $24.46 billion (2022) to $37.67 billion (2026) represents a 54.0% increase

Regional Patterns

Dashoguz and Lebap Provinces consistently receive 100% of all three tax types and significant centralized budget allocations, indicating they need more fiscal support Balkan Province shows the most dramatic increase in tax retention, jumping from 7-8% (2022-2023) to 25-33% (2024-2025), likely reflecting increased economic activity Ashgabat City has variable tax retention rates, fluctuating between 1.4% and 6.0% across different years Arkadag City, newly established, receives 100% of VAT and income tax but 0% of subsoil use tax

Budget Structure

Centralized Budget represents approximately 90% of the total State Budget across all years

represents approximately 90% of the total State Budget across all years Local Budgets have grown steadily but remain around 11-12% of the total budget

have grown steadily but remain around 11-12% of the total budget First-Level Budgets within both State and Centralized budgets appear to represent core administrative/operational costs

Budget Execution

All three years with available data (2022-2024) show budget surpluses

2022 had the largest surplus: 6.7 billion manat

The government consistently generates more revenue than initially budgeted

Protected Expenditure Categories

All five budget laws identify the same protected categories:

Wages

Pensions

State benefits

Student allowances

Exchange Rate Used: All conversions use the official Turkmenistan Central Bank rate of 1 USD = 3.50 manat, which has remained constant throughout the period. /// nCa, 25 November 2025