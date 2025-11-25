Turkmenistan State Budget Comparative Analysis (2022-2026)

Overview
This analysis compares Turkmenistan’s state budgets across five years (2022-2026), showing the growth trajectory of various budget categories.
Table 1: Overall State Budget Summary
|Category
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|State Budget Total (million manat)
|85,619.2
|95,117.7
|102,313.5
|123,798.1
|131,845.1
|State Budget Total (US$ billion)
|24.46
|27.17
|29.23
|35.37
|37.67
|Growth from previous year
|–
|+11.1%
|+7.6%
|+21.0%
|+6.5%
|First-Level Budget (million manat)
|25,796.0
|29,147.0
|32,865.0
|36,500.0
|36,500.0
|First-Level Budget (US$ billion)
|7.37
|8.32
|9.39
|10.43
|10.43
Table 2: Centralized Budget
|Category
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Centralized Budget (million manat)
|77,421.5
|85,378.7
|91,544.7
|111,987.6
|119,703.3
|Centralized Budget (US$ billion)
|22.12
|24.39
|26.15
|31.99
|34.20
|Growth from previous year
|–
|+10.3%
|+7.2%
|+22.3%
|+6.9%
|First-Level (within Centralized) (million manat)
|17,598.2
|19,408.0
|22,096.2
|24,689.6
|24,358.2
|First-Level (within Centralized) (US$ billion)
|5.03
|5.54
|6.31
|7.05
|6.96
Table 3: Local Budgets Total
|Category
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Total Local Budgets (million manat)
|11,299.0
|12,393.0
|13,755.0
|15,307.0
|15,521.0
|Total Local Budgets (US$ billion)
|3.23
|3.54
|3.93
|4.37
|4.43
|Growth from previous year
|–
|+9.7%
|+11.0%
|+11.3%
|+1.4%
Table 4: Local Budget Distribution by Region (million manat)
|Region
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ashgabat City
|2,019.7
|2,205.6
|2,443.1
|2,739.6
|2,742.8
|Arkadag City
|–
|–
|236.7
|283.2
|299.9
|Ahal Province
|1,399.7
|1,548.8
|1,658.9
|1,828.6
|1,893.8
|Balkan Province
|1,287.3
|1,404.6
|1,538.7
|1,657.4
|1,662.3
|Dashoguz Province
|2,058.1
|2,265.8
|2,478.5
|2,780.2
|2,808.7
|Lebap Province
|2,325.2
|2,547.3
|2,781.1
|3,084.3
|3,125.6
|Mary Province
|2,209.0
|2,420.9
|2,618.0
|2,933.7
|2,987.9
Note: Arkadag City was established as a new administrative entity and appears in the budget from 2024 onwards.
Table 5: Centralized Budget Allocations to Provinces (million manat)
These are transfers from the Centralized Budget to ensure balanced provincial budgets:
|Province/City
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Arkadag City
|–
|–
|211.3
|240.9
|256.9
|Ahal Province
|187.7
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dashoguz Province
|1,520.3
|1,605.6
|1,685.4
|1,956.0
|1,911.3
|Lebap Province
|1,051.4
|1,026.6
|1,089.5
|1,299.6
|1,211.0
|Mary Province
|341.8
|21.8
|–
|–
|–
|TOTAL ALLOCATIONS
|3,101.2
|2,654.0
|2,986.2
|3,496.5
|3,379.2
Table 6: Tax Deduction Standards to Local Budgets (%)
Ashgabat City
|Tax Type
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|VAT
|5.7%
|2.0%
|1.4%
|5.0%
|5.1%
|Profit/Income Tax
|5.7%
|1.8%
|1.4%
|4.5%
|5.0%
|Subsoil Use Tax
|5.7%
|2.0%
|1.4%
|4.5%
|6.0%
Arkadag City (from 2024)
|Tax Type
|2024
|2025
|2026
|VAT
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Profit/Income Tax
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Subsoil Use Tax
|100.0%
|0%
|0%
Ahal Province
|Tax Type
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|VAT
|100.0%
|97.0%
|90.0%
|96.0%
|96.0%
|Profit/Income Tax
|100.0%
|96.0%
|90.0%
|96.0%
|96.0%
|Subsoil Use Tax
|100.0%
|97.0%
|90.0%
|95.0%
|97.0%
Balkan Province
|Tax Type
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|VAT
|7.7%
|8.4%
|28.0%
|33.0%
|25.0%
|Profit/Income Tax
|7.7%
|8.4%
|28.0%
|32.0%
|25.0%
|Subsoil Use Tax
|7.7%
|8.0%
|27.0%
|32.0%
|24.0%
Dashoguz Province
|Tax Type
|2022-2026
|All Three Tax Types
|100.0%
Lebap Province
|Tax Type
|2022-2026
|All Three Tax Types
|100.0%
Mary Province
|Tax Type
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|VAT
|100.0%
|100.0%
|87.0%
|80.0%
|80.0%
|Profit/Income Tax
|100.0%
|100.0%
|87.0%
|82.0%
|81.0%
|Subsoil Use Tax
|100.0%
|100.0%
|88.0%
|80.0%
|81.0%
Table 7: Budget Execution Data (Actual Revenues and Expenditures)
|Year Executed
|Revenues (million manat)
|Revenues (US$ billion)
|Expenditures (million manat)
|Expenditures (US$ billion)
|Surplus/Deficit (million manat)
|2022
|124,299.1
|35.51
|117,601.1
|33.60
|+6,698.0
|2023
|119,007.6
|34.00
|116,223.8
|33.20
|+2,783.8
|2024
|>130,000*
|>37.1*
|116,000*
|33.1*
|+14,000*
*Approximate figures reported in the 2026 budget adoption announcement
Key Observations
Overall Growth
- 2022-2026 Total Growth: The State Budget increased by 54.0% in manat terms (from 85.6 billion to 131.8 billion manat)
- Largest Annual Growth: 2025 saw the highest year-over-year increase at 21.0%
- In USD Terms: Growth from $24.46 billion (2022) to $37.67 billion (2026) represents a 54.0% increase
Regional Patterns
- Dashoguz and Lebap Provinces consistently receive 100% of all three tax types and significant centralized budget allocations, indicating they need more fiscal support
- Balkan Province shows the most dramatic increase in tax retention, jumping from 7-8% (2022-2023) to 25-33% (2024-2025), likely reflecting increased economic activity
- Ashgabat City has variable tax retention rates, fluctuating between 1.4% and 6.0% across different years
- Arkadag City, newly established, receives 100% of VAT and income tax but 0% of subsoil use tax
Budget Structure
- Centralized Budget represents approximately 90% of the total State Budget across all years
- Local Budgets have grown steadily but remain around 11-12% of the total budget
- First-Level Budgets within both State and Centralized budgets appear to represent core administrative/operational costs
Budget Execution
- All three years with available data (2022-2024) show budget surpluses
- 2022 had the largest surplus: 6.7 billion manat
- The government consistently generates more revenue than initially budgeted
Protected Expenditure Categories
All five budget laws identify the same protected categories:
- Wages
- Pensions
- State benefits
- Student allowances
Exchange Rate Used: All conversions use the official Turkmenistan Central Bank rate of 1 USD = 3.50 manat, which has remained constant throughout the period. /// nCa, 25 November 2025