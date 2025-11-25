News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan State Budget Comparative Analysis (2022-2026)

Turkmenistan State Budget Comparative Analysis (2022-2026)

By

Overview

This analysis compares Turkmenistan’s state budgets across five years (2022-2026), showing the growth trajectory of various budget categories.

Table 1: Overall State Budget Summary

Category20222023202420252026
State Budget Total (million manat)85,619.295,117.7102,313.5123,798.1131,845.1
State Budget Total (US$ billion)24.4627.1729.2335.3737.67
Growth from previous year+11.1%+7.6%+21.0%+6.5%
First-Level Budget (million manat)25,796.029,147.032,865.036,500.036,500.0
First-Level Budget (US$ billion)7.378.329.3910.4310.43

Table 2: Centralized Budget

Category20222023202420252026
Centralized Budget (million manat)77,421.585,378.791,544.7111,987.6119,703.3
Centralized Budget (US$ billion)22.1224.3926.1531.9934.20
Growth from previous year+10.3%+7.2%+22.3%+6.9%
First-Level (within Centralized) (million manat)17,598.219,408.022,096.224,689.624,358.2
First-Level (within Centralized) (US$ billion)5.035.546.317.056.96

Table 3: Local Budgets Total

Category20222023202420252026
Total Local Budgets (million manat)11,299.012,393.013,755.015,307.015,521.0
Total Local Budgets (US$ billion)3.233.543.934.374.43
Growth from previous year+9.7%+11.0%+11.3%+1.4%

Table 4: Local Budget Distribution by Region (million manat)

Region20222023202420252026
Ashgabat City2,019.72,205.62,443.12,739.62,742.8
Arkadag City236.7283.2299.9
Ahal Province1,399.71,548.81,658.91,828.61,893.8
Balkan Province1,287.31,404.61,538.71,657.41,662.3
Dashoguz Province2,058.12,265.82,478.52,780.22,808.7
Lebap Province2,325.22,547.32,781.13,084.33,125.6
Mary Province2,209.02,420.92,618.02,933.72,987.9

Note: Arkadag City was established as a new administrative entity and appears in the budget from 2024 onwards.

Table 5: Centralized Budget Allocations to Provinces (million manat)

These are transfers from the Centralized Budget to ensure balanced provincial budgets:

Province/City20222023202420252026
Arkadag City211.3240.9256.9
Ahal Province187.7
Dashoguz Province1,520.31,605.61,685.41,956.01,911.3
Lebap Province1,051.41,026.61,089.51,299.61,211.0
Mary Province341.821.8
TOTAL ALLOCATIONS3,101.22,654.02,986.23,496.53,379.2

Table 6: Tax Deduction Standards to Local Budgets (%)

Ashgabat City

Tax Type20222023202420252026
VAT5.7%2.0%1.4%5.0%5.1%
Profit/Income Tax5.7%1.8%1.4%4.5%5.0%
Subsoil Use Tax5.7%2.0%1.4%4.5%6.0%

Arkadag City (from 2024)

Tax Type202420252026
VAT100.0%100.0%100.0%
Profit/Income Tax100.0%100.0%100.0%
Subsoil Use Tax100.0%0%0%

Ahal Province

Tax Type20222023202420252026
VAT100.0%97.0%90.0%96.0%96.0%
Profit/Income Tax100.0%96.0%90.0%96.0%96.0%
Subsoil Use Tax100.0%97.0%90.0%95.0%97.0%

Balkan Province

Tax Type20222023202420252026
VAT7.7%8.4%28.0%33.0%25.0%
Profit/Income Tax7.7%8.4%28.0%32.0%25.0%
Subsoil Use Tax7.7%8.0%27.0%32.0%24.0%

Dashoguz Province

Tax Type2022-2026
All Three Tax Types100.0%

Lebap Province

Tax Type2022-2026
All Three Tax Types100.0%

Mary Province

Tax Type20222023202420252026
VAT100.0%100.0%87.0%80.0%80.0%
Profit/Income Tax100.0%100.0%87.0%82.0%81.0%
Subsoil Use Tax100.0%100.0%88.0%80.0%81.0%

Table 7: Budget Execution Data (Actual Revenues and Expenditures)

Year ExecutedRevenues (million manat)Revenues (US$ billion)Expenditures (million manat)Expenditures (US$ billion)Surplus/Deficit (million manat)
2022124,299.135.51117,601.133.60+6,698.0
2023119,007.634.00116,223.833.20+2,783.8
2024>130,000*>37.1*116,000*33.1*+14,000*

*Approximate figures reported in the 2026 budget adoption announcement

Key Observations

Overall Growth

  • 2022-2026 Total Growth: The State Budget increased by 54.0% in manat terms (from 85.6 billion to 131.8 billion manat)
  • Largest Annual Growth: 2025 saw the highest year-over-year increase at 21.0%
  • In USD Terms: Growth from $24.46 billion (2022) to $37.67 billion (2026) represents a 54.0% increase

Regional Patterns

  1. Dashoguz and Lebap Provinces consistently receive 100% of all three tax types and significant centralized budget allocations, indicating they need more fiscal support
  2. Balkan Province shows the most dramatic increase in tax retention, jumping from 7-8% (2022-2023) to 25-33% (2024-2025), likely reflecting increased economic activity
  3. Ashgabat City has variable tax retention rates, fluctuating between 1.4% and 6.0% across different years
  4. Arkadag City, newly established, receives 100% of VAT and income tax but 0% of subsoil use tax

Budget Structure

  • Centralized Budget represents approximately 90% of the total State Budget across all years
  • Local Budgets have grown steadily but remain around 11-12% of the total budget
  • First-Level Budgets within both State and Centralized budgets appear to represent core administrative/operational costs

Budget Execution

  • All three years with available data (2022-2024) show budget surpluses
  • 2022 had the largest surplus: 6.7 billion manat
  • The government consistently generates more revenue than initially budgeted

Protected Expenditure Categories

All five budget laws identify the same protected categories:

  • Wages
  • Pensions
  • State benefits
  • Student allowances

Exchange Rate Used: All conversions use the official Turkmenistan Central Bank rate of 1 USD = 3.50 manat, which has remained constant throughout the period. /// nCa, 25 November 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan