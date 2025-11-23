Turkmenistan Celebrates World Children’s Day 2025: Comprehensive Support for an Inclusive Future

Turkmenistan marked World Children’s Day 2025 under the theme “Neutrality and Humanism: Comprehensive Support for an Inclusive Future.” This year’s focus was disability inclusion, symbolized by a puzzle — each piece representing education, health, social protection, rehabilitation, sport, and community engagement. The main idea: only coordinated action across all sectors can help every child thrive.

The event was organized by the Charity Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and UNICEF Turkmenistan, with participation from key ministries and hosted by the Tennis Federation of Turkmenistan at the Ashgabat Olympic Village Tennis Complex.

Celebrating Inclusion

Children with and without disabilities joined families, teachers, health specialists, social workers, government representatives, civil society, diplomats, UN agencies, and the public. The celebration highlighted the country’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive support for all children.

A puzzle wall served as the centerpiece, visually linking six areas of child support. Distinguished guests placed symbolic pieces on the “Wall of Inclusion,” affirming a shared commitment to integrated systems that enable every child to reach their potential.

Progress and Partnerships

The event builds on the March 2025 international conference “Year of Peace and Trust: International Cooperation for the Sake of Children,” where UNICEF and the Tennis Federation signed an MoU to expand inclusive sports. Since then, progress has been made in early intervention, rehabilitation, inclusive education, and family support.

World Children’s Day showcased real services for children:

Charity Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Expanded medical, social, and rehabilitation services.

Ministry of Health and medical industry: Early childhood development, physiotherapy, breastfeeding support, assistive devices.

Ministry of Education: Inclusive teaching tools and learning opportunities.

Ministry of Labour and Social Protection: Family support and disability-inclusive social protection.

Tennis Federation: Inclusive tennis demonstrations with children playing side-by-side.

Children enjoyed sports, games, and creative activities, while parents attended expert sessions to build awareness and confidence.

Shared Commitment

Opening remarks emphasized joint action.

“On this World Children’s Day, we reaffirm that every child has the right to play, learn, and thrive.” – said Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in her opening remarks.

“Participating in sports helps these children develop physical strength, social skills, and resilience, while also challenging our stereotypes and promoting equality. Every game played is a step toward a more inclusive society where ability – not disability – defines opportunity”.

“When every institution contributes its piece, children thrive,” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “Today reflects Turkmenistan’s strong commitment to building an inclusive future where every child is supported and empowered.”

The program featured performances by children from the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a tennis tournament among children with and without disability, and a ceremony recognizing children’s participation.

Looking Ahead

The celebration coincides with Turkmenistan’s 30th anniversary of Permanent Neutrality and national priorities promoting peace, well-being, and inclusion. The Government of Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening disability-inclusive policies and services in partnership with the United Nations.

UNICEF thanks all partners, families, and especially the children whose energy inspires stronger, more inclusive systems.

World Children’s Day 2025 in Turkmenistan delivered an important message: building an inclusive future is a shared effort — and every piece matters. ///nCa, 23 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

More photos from the event: