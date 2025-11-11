China’s leading engineering corporations’ delegation holds series of meetings in Turkmenistan

From 17 to 22 October 2025, Wang Bo, Chairman of the Board of China CAMCE Corporation (China CAMC Engineering Ltd.) and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), visited Turkmenistan on a working trip. The visit included a series of high-level business meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, energy, and industry. This was reported by the CAMCE press service.

China CAMCE Corporation and CMEC are part of the state-owned SINOMACH corporation—one of China’s largest enterprises directly managed by the central government. SINOMACH employs over 130,000 people and has more than 40 subsidiaries. For many years, the corporation has maintained a leading position among China’s top 100 machinery manufacturing enterprises.

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Mametkhan Chakiyev (Transport and Communications Sector)

During the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mametkhan Chakiyev, who oversees the transport and communications sector, Wang Bo presented the history and structure of SINOMACH, its core business areas, and successful project implementation experience in Central Asia.

The Chinese side expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation in infrastructure and industrial construction, as well as providing turnkey services across the full value chain of investment and contracting projects. Special emphasis was placed on contributing to Turkmenistan’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy and high-quality joint development under the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Mametkhan Chakyyev provided a detailed overview of the development of Turkmenistan’s transport infrastructure, electrification of sector facilities, and ongoing reforms. He highly praised CMEC’s professional expertise in design, construction, and financing, expressing hope for active participation by Chinese partners in implementing key transport sector projects.

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Baymyrat Annamamedov

In talks with DPM Baymyrat Annamamedov, responsible for energy, construction, and industry, Wang Bo highlighted SINOMACH’s strengths: robust research and development capabilities, advanced technologies, and extensive experience in executing large-scale industrial projects.

The Chinese delegation expressed interest in long-term partnerships in infrastructure, industrial construction, and petrochemicals.

Annamamedov, in turn, briefed the guests on the dynamics of Turkmenistan’s industrial development and priority investment opportunities. He expressed hope that the company’s advanced Chinese expertise, technological advantages, and outstanding engineering capabilities would be actively utilized to implement specific joint projects, contributing to Turkmenistan’s strategy of industrial modernization and economic diversification.

Meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Turkmenistan

Wang Bo also held a meeting with Ji Shumin, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan, and Trade and Economic Counselor Li Yue. Company representatives noted that the joint visit by the working group of SINOSURE (China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation) and the CMEC engineering group to Turkmenistan aimed to assess the current state of economic development, market potential, and prospects in relevant sectors, as well as to promote specific joint projects.

Ambassador Ji Shumin provided a detailed overview of China-Turkmenistan cooperation.

The diplomat highlighted the positive outcomes of the September meeting between the leaders of the two countries on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, particularly in natural gas, cultural development, and non-resource sectors. He expressed hope that Chinese companies would align their efforts with the Turkmenistan government’s development plans and contribute to the joint high-quality implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Additional Meetings

During the visit, Wang Bo and his colleague Zheng Zhongping, leading a joint working group, held talks with the Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the “Turkmenhimiya” State Concern, the Deputy Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, and several other senior officials.

The visit underscores the growing interest of Chinese business in the Turkmenistan market and reaffirms the strategic nature of China-Turkmenistan partnership in key economic sectors. ///nCa, 11 November 2025