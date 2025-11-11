25th Central Asia Media Conference “Actioning Media Viability for Informed and Resilient Societies”

Marking its 25th edition, the RFoM’s (OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media) Central Asia Media Conference will be held on 13 and 14 November 2025 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This year’s conference on “Actioning Media Viability for Informed and Resilient Societies” will spotlight how free, independent and viable media serve the public good, strengthen democratic institutions and foster social cohesion.

The conference will further explore what makes media truly viable — including an enabling environment, where journalists can work freely and safely; and where media can pursue economic sustainability and provide trustworthy information that meets the needs of diverse communities. When these foundations are in place, media can better support an informed public dialogue, social inclusion and citizens’ ability to participate in democratic processes.

The two-day conference will convene participants from the Central Asian region and beyond — including representatives from state institutions, media organizations, journalists, civil society and media freedom experts. The programme features plenary sessions, interactive workshops and the presentation of novel key resources for journalists.

Session Highlights

What works for the media? Media Viability Manifesto in action

Presentation of the joint RFoM and UNESCO Handbook on Environmental Journalism

RFoM’s new policy guidance on safeguarding media freedom in the age of Big Tech platforms and AI

Safety of journalists as a prerequisite for free and independent journalism

Engaging audiences: media literacy as a frontline response to disinformation

The Central Asia MediaConference will bring together stakeholders from multiple sectors to identify concrete, actionable solutions and build networks needed to facilitate implementation. In doing so, the conference will play a vital role in informing RFoM’s work to support OSCE participating States in the region in their fulfilment of OSCE media freedom commitments, while also addressing the complex and multifaceted challenges facing media and journalism today.

