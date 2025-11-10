IOM at COP30 in Brazil Puts People at the Centre of Climate Action

Belém/Geneva, 10 November 2025 – As world leaders gather in the heart of the Amazon for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is calling for attention to the millions of people already living with the daily realities of floods, droughts, and disasters.

IOM’s message in Belém is simple: when people’s homes and livelihoods are threatened, they deserve the chance to stay safe, recover, and plan for the future.

“Every community deserves the chance to adapt and build a safer future, but for many the impacts are already too severe,” said IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels, who will represent the Organization at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) High-Level Segment. “When it becomes impossible to stay, people must be able to move safely and with dignity. That is what we are working for – practical solutions that protect lives and strengthen communities.”

In 2024 alone, disasters caused 45 million internal displacements and losses of over USD 240 billion. Behind those numbers are farmers whose homes were washed away by floods and children whose schools no longer stand. IOM supports governments and local partners to help communities recover, rebuild, and prepare for the next storm.

Hosted by the Government of Brazil, COP30 is the first climate summit held in the Amazon. It highlights the leadership of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and others most affected by climate change. With floods, droughts, wildfires, and extreme heat already forcing millions from their homes each year, IOM stresses that decisions made in Belém must protect people’s rights and strengthen their ability to recover and adapt.

Key outcomes expected at COP30 include the adoption of the Global Goal on Adaptation, which will set clear targets to protect communities through early warning systems, stronger livelihoods, and safer housing, all crucial to reducing climate-related displacement. These goals match IOM’s work. In 2024 alone, IOM helped more than 875,000 people recover from disasters and supported over 100,000 communities affected by disasters, climate shocks, and environmental degradation, helping them prepare for future challenges.

The Just Transition Work Programme aims to ensure that as countries shift to cleaner energy, workers and communities are supported through decent jobs, social protection, and safe migration pathways. The new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage will direct resources to vulnerable communities so they can rebuild their lives with dignity.

As decisions made in Belem will shape lives for years to come, IOM’s engagement at COP30 is guided by one goal: ensuring that people on the frontlines of the climate crisis are not left behind. ///IOM, 10 November 2025