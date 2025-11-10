Harvest Festival in Turkmenistan: Triumph of Farmers and the Bounty of the Land

Last Sunday, 9 November, Turkmenistan celebrated the Harvest Festival on a grand scale – a national holiday traditionally held on the second Sunday of November. The main festivities took place on the picturesque embankment of the Karakum River in Ashgabat.

The festive program featured concerts, theatrical performances, and an exhibition of achievements in the agro-industrial complex.

Participants in the celebrations included the Speaker of the Mejlis, members of the government, deputies of the Halk Maslahaty, heads of ministries, representatives of public organizations, and the diplomatic corps. Honored guests were elders and veterans of the agricultural sector.

The highlight of the holiday was a ceremonial gift from the agricultural complex. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was presented with a magnificent Akhal-Teke stallion named Sahabatly, born in 2022. The steed – a descendant of the legendary Perman and Gaymak – symbolizes the prosperity of Turkmen horse breeding and the continuity of traditions.

On 8 November, an award ceremony was held at the S.A. Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University. In accordance with the Presidential Decree, tenant farmers and agronomists who achieved record results were awarded the “Watana bolan söýgüsi üçin” [For the Love to the Motherland] medal and valuable gifts.

On the occasion of the Harvest Festival, children undergoing treatment at the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center in the city of Arkadag, as well as the wards of the capital’s “Döwletliler köşgi” Orphanage Palace, received sweets and special gifts on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

This agricultural year, Turkmen grain growers harvested 1.4 million tons of wheat. Silkworm breeders procured over 2.1 thousand tons of mulberry silkworm cocoons.

State support for the agricultural sector remains a priority: farmer associations are provided with preferential loans, mineral fertilizers at reduced prices, elite seed varieties, and maintenance services at special rates. Since the 2024 harvest, state procurement prices for wheat, cotton, and rice have been increased. ///nCa, 10 November 2025