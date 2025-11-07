A Meeting of the Research Center for the Study of Magtymguly Pyragy Creative Legacy Held in Türkiye

On November 7, 2025, a meeting of the Research Center for the Study of the Works of the Great Turkmen Poet and Thinker Magtymguly Pyragy, operating under the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye, was held in Ankara.

The event was attended by prominent scholars, literary critics, and researchers of Magtymguly Pyragy works, as well as representatives of Turkey’s scientific and cultural communities.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the results of the Center’s scientific and research activities for 2024-2025 and discussed prospects for further work, including the conduct of joint studies, the publication of new scholarly works, and the organization of international conferences dedicated to the heritage of Magtymguly Pyragy.

As part of the event, a presentation was also held for books and scientific articles published in Türkiye devoted to the life, philosophy, and literary heritage of Magtymguly Pyragy. It was emphasized that these publications have made a significant contribution to strengthening cultural ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as to promoting Turkmen culture on the international stage.

It was also noted that this meeting took place during a special period for Turkmenistan – the year of celebrating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, as well as the declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

These remarkable dates underscore Turkmenistan’s steadfast commitment to the ideals of peace, friendship, mutual understanding, and creative cooperation among nations – values that fully resonate with the humanistic ideas of Magtymguly Pyragy and the fundamental principles of Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality. ///nCa, 7 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)