Plenary Session: Strategic Development Of Turkmenistan’s Construction, Industrial, Chemical And Energy Sectors

On November 3, 2025, the International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” officially opened at the National Tourist Zone “Avaza”.

The event is organized by the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, the State Agency for Road Construction Management, and the Hyakimlik of Ashgabat City, in cooperation with the Turkmen Energy Forum.

The Plenary Session, held in the main hall of the Avaza Sports Complex, marked the beginning of the conference’s official programme. In his keynote speech, H.E. Baymyrat Annamammedov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, congratulated all participants and highlighted the impressive progress achieved under the leadership of H.E. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

He emphasized that large-scale construction and industrial projects implemented throughout Turkmenistan stand as a testament to the country’s successful socio-economic reforms and sustainable development strategy. The Vice Premier noted that industrialization, use of domestic raw materials, and technological modernization remain key drivers of Turkmenistan’s economic policy.

Recent years have seen the commissioning of numerous modern enterprises, including cement plants, ceramic and glass factories, fertilizer complexes, and new power generation facilities.

The energy sector continues to expand, with the creation of the Mary–Ahal–Balkan–Dashoguz power ring, the development of solar and wind energy projects, and international initiatives such as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power line.

In 2025, total investments exceeding 40 billion manats are planned for the construction and industrial sectors, of which 26 billion will be directed toward production facilities and 13 billion toward social and cultural infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the plenary session, a special recognition ceremony was held to honor Arkadag City for its achievements in introducing innovative and “smart” infrastructure solutions within the framework of Turkmenistan’s construction and industrial development strategy.

Arkadag, recognized internationally as Turkmenistan’s first “smart city”, received high praise for its urban innovation and sustainability, including awards at the 2024 World Smart City Expo.

Participants expressed sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, for their visionary leadership in promoting Turkmenistan’s prosperity and strengthening international partnerships.

For more detailed information about the programme, speakers, and participation, interested parties are invited to visit the official conference website at ciet-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 3 November 2025 (press release was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)