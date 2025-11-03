CIET 2025: Turkmenistan Signs MoUs with Companies from UAE, China, Japan, and Germany in Energy, Chemical, and Construction Sectors

The first day of the International Conference “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2025) in the Awaza National Tourist Zone was marked by the signing of a number of bilateral documents.

The Ministry of Energy, the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa,” and the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan signed memorandums with partners from the UAE, Japan, China, and Germany, demonstrating Turkmenistan’s firm commitment to the comprehensive modernization of its industrial complex, digital transformation, enhancement of energy efficiency, and diversification of exports through deep processing products.

Energy Sector

The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan concluded the following documents:

Memorandum of Understanding with “Invatix Solutions FZ-LLC” (UAE): This document paves the way for the digital transformation of the energy sector. Cooperation with the UAE company, which specializes in innovative and digital solutions, envisages the potential implementation of “smart” electricity metering and grid management systems, as well as advanced IT solutions to optimize the operation of power plants and distribution networks.

Framework Agreement with "Sumitomo Corporation" (Japan): The focus is on uninterrupted power supply. The Japanese giant will supply specialized equipment, which is critically important for preventing ice formation on overhead power lines (OHL) — a major cause of accidents in regions with variable climatic conditions.

Chemical Industry

The State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa” significantly expanded its international partnership by signing three Memorandums of Understanding with leading companies from Japan and China.

Memorandum with “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, LTD” (Japan): The agreement is aimed at increasing the energy efficiency of chemical production facilities. It provides for the supply and replacement of a waste heat recovery boiler at one of the operating enterprises, which will allow the conversion of excess process heat into useful energy.

Memorandums with "WUHUAN Engineering Co., LTD" and "China CAMC Engineering Co., LTD" (CAMCE) (PRC): Both documents formalize cooperation in the field of chemical industry development and the gas chemical sector. The Chinese companies, with extensive experience in engineering and construction, are considered key partners in the implementation of strategic projects for the deep processing of natural gas and the production of chemical products highly demanded in the global market.

Construction Industry

The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan concluded three documents with leading German companies, aimed at modernizing the glass and cement industries:

Memorandum with “Zippe Industrieanlagen GmbH”: The partnership is focused on the modernization of glass enterprises through the introduction of technologies in the field of raw material preparation and batch mixing.

Memorandum with "Horn Glass Industries AG": The agreement opens opportunities for the modernization of existing capacities, the introduction of innovative, energy-efficient technologies, and the expansion of the range of glass products for the construction sector.

Memorandum with "KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG": A world leader in cement technology will partner in the modernization of existing plants, the construction of new building materials production facilities, and the introduction of advanced German technologies ensuring energy-efficient and low-carbon production of cement and clinker.

///nCa, 3 November 2025 (Based on THP materials)