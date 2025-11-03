CIET 2025: Turkmenistan Has Potential for Mining Technologies, says Energy Minister

Turkmenistan, thanks to its robust energy infrastructure, has the potential to implement mining technologies. This was highlighted by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Energy Annageldi Saparov during his speech at the International Conference CIET 2025 (3–4 November, Awaza National Tourist Zone).

Mining as a New Vector for the Digital Economy

In the context of digital economy development, Turkmenistan’s reliable and well-developed power grid opens up opportunities for new investment prospects, Saparov noted.

“Thanks to its strong energy infrastructure, the country has the potential to create favorable conditions for implementing mining technologies,” the speaker continued.

According to the minister, developing potential regulation of virtual assets and integrating mining technologies could be the next step in digitizing the economy and attracting modern IT investments.

***

The minister presented key initiatives for sustainable energy sector growth, including wind potential assessment, localization of battery production, and adoption of smart technologies.

Wind Potential Assessment with ADB Support

With support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and international consultants, a comprehensive assessment of the country’s wind energy potential is underway.

“This includes a thorough study of suitable locations and territories for the possible future installation of large-scale wind farms,” the minister emphasized.

Local Production of Energy Storage Systems

In 2024, Turkmenistan launched its first production of energy storage and accumulation equipment (ESS).

The economic entity “Üznüksiz çeşme” was established as a joint venture between “Aşgabatenergo” Production Association and private enterprise “Üznüksiz hyzmat”.

“This facility, created with equity participation from ‘Aşgabatenergo’ and ‘Üznüksiz hyzmat’, is already making a significant contribution to the country’s industrialization and substantially reducing imports of equipment for collecting and storing electrical energy,” Saparov said.

Digitization of Electricity Metering

Negotiations are underway with leading European manufacturers to introduce ASCME (Automated System for Commercial Metering of Electricity) and Smart meters in residential buildings.

“This measure will not only improve metering accuracy but also serve as another important step in digitizing our energy infrastructure,” he stated. ///nCa, 3 November 2025 (photo credit -THP)