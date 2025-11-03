CIET 2025 in Awaza Highlights Turkmenistan’s Industrial Transformation and Global Partnerships

Awaza, Turkmenistan | 3 November 2025

Turkmenistan opened the International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan”– CIET 2025 in the Caspian resort city of Awaza, welcoming over 1,080 delegates from 55 countries. Under the theme “Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.”, the event showcased the nation’s accelerating drive toward diversification, green industrial growth and international cooperation.

A Platform for Modernization and Investment

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov inaugurated the forum by outlining Turkmenistan’s ambitious industrial agenda, calling it “a symbol of our nation’s creativity and openness to partnership.” He highlighted milestones such as the construction of the Arkadag Smart City, the Garabogaz Bay Bridge and the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan highway — all projects designed to boost connectivity and regional integration.

“Under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is strengthening its industrial capacity while ensuring that progress remains sustainable and people-centred,” Mr. Annamammedov said.

Industrial Innovation and Digital Transformation

Minister of Industry and Construction Production Toyguly Nurov detailed the ongoing industrial modernization programme, emphasizing the country’s shift toward digitalized and resource-efficient manufacturing. He cited the launch of new «Bäherden» ceramics enterprise, noting that they are equipped with cutting-edge European technologies and supply high-quality materials for Turkmenistan’s construction boom.

“Each new facility is a step towards building a self-sufficient, export-oriented industry that creates jobs and encourages innovation,” the Minister said.

Session One: Toward a Low-Carbon Future

At the first session, Tanryguly Atayev, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, presented the country’s vision for the chemical sector — anchored in deep gas processing and low-carbon technologies. He outlined the construction of new plants for ammonia, urea and methanol production using so-called “blue ammonia” processes that capture CO₂ emissions.

“The Balkan ammonia and urea complex will set a new benchmark for environmentally friendly production in Central Asia,” he stated.

Minister of Agriculture Charyyar Chetiev linked industrial innovation with agricultural sustainability, highlighting the government’s investment in digital technologies and biological crop protection. “Every harvest and every tree planted strengthen our green future and the well-being of our citizens,” he remarked.

Japan and Turkmenistan: Partners in Clean Technology

A highlight of the session was the presentation by Tomohiro Takashina, Director of Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Turkmenistan. He reviewed the company’s two-decade partnership with the country, including the construction of the Mary urea plant and the world’s first commercial gas-to-gasoline plant (GTG-1) in Ahal Province — a project recognized by the Guinness World Records.

“GTG-1 has become a symbol of friendship between Japan and Turkmenistan and a model for low-carbon industrial transformation,” Mr. Takashina said.

He confirmed plans for a second complex, GTG-2, to be developed with Rönesans and Itochu Corporation — expanding capacity and introducing new efficiency and training programmes for local engineers. Kawasaki’s long-term commitment, he added, extends to technical maintenance and knowledge transfer to Turkmen specialists.

From Energy to Industry: Connecting Global Partners

Among the distinguished speakers were Eisaku Ito, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., who emphasized the potential of advanced Japanese technologies in gas processing and energy-efficient construction projects; Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Çalık Holding, who highlighted Turkmenistan’s strategic importance in the regional energy and industrial landscape; Erman Ilicak, Chairman of Rönesans Holding, who spoke about ongoing joint infrastructure and construction initiatives; and Xue Danfeng, Vice President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd., who presented the company’s plans for green energy development and digital innovation.

The Plenary Session was moderated by Nor Isham Abdullah, Chief Operating Officer of PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd, who emphasized the importance of strengthening international industrial cooperation and facilitating sustainable investment partnerships in Turkmenistan. Delegates praised Turkmenistan’s stable business climate and its commitment to clean energy and digital technologies as key drivers for foreign investment.

Throughout the day, the exhibition hall buzzed with B2B and B2G meetings, and companies showcased advanced solutions ranging from industrial automation to AI-based data management systems. The conversations reflected Turkmenistan’s clear message: its door is open for cooperation in construction, chemical processing and renewable energy.

The Plenary Session “The Future of Sustainable Investments and Mutually Beneficial Partnerships in Turkmenistan’s Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Sectors”, sponsored by Çalık Holding, became the centerpiece of the event, highlighting Turkmenistan’s openness to global cooperation and sustainable development.

A Vision for a Sustainable Caspian Region

Set against the backdrop of Awaza’s modern infrastructure and Caspian coastline, CIET 2025 reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s role as a hub for regional industrial dialogue. The event’s timing — coinciding with the professional holiday of construction and industry workers — underscored the government’s focus on people, skills and technological excellence.

As participants noted, the forum embodies the country’s long-term vision for balanced development and sustainability: a vision that connects innovation with responsibility, and progress with partnership.

For more detailed information about the programme, speakers, and participation, interested parties are invited to visit the official conference website at www.ciet-turkmenistan.com///nCa, 3 November 2025 (material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)