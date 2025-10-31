Development of Turkmen-African cooperation: energy, agriculture and new formats of interaction

A joint meeting was held at the Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Belgium in Brussels with the participation of the Ambassador of South Africa to Belgium, Thokozile Hasa (former Minister of Tourism), the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, and the President of the Brussels Africa Hub, Muktar Baha.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Turkmenistan, the Republic of South Africa and other African countries, noting the significant potential for cooperation in various sectors, from energy to agriculture and logistics.

Special attention was paid to the issues of Turkmenistan’s energy diversification and opportunities for sharing experience and technologies with African partners. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan noted that the country, which has large energy resources, is actively developing projects in the field of clean and renewable energy, while South Africa has a successful experience in technological modernization and innovation in the energy sector.

In the field of agriculture, the parties discussed the possibilities of mutual exchange of experience, emphasizing that South Africa is one of the leading producers and exporters of agricultural products on the African continent. It was noted that both countries can be useful to each other in strengthening food security and developing sustainable agricultural practices.

In addition, the meeting participants exchanged views on port management and logistics issues, taking into account the strategic importance of transport routes and the port infrastructure of South Africa, which owns the largest port on the African continent.

The prospects of organizing business missions to Turkmenistan, as well as visits of Turkmen representatives to South Africa to establish direct contacts between entrepreneurs and government agencies were discussed. The South African Ambassador expressed full support for this initiative and confirmed his willingness to contribute to its practical implementation.

Among the topics discussed were preparations for the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in South Africa in November, and parallel events on energy security, to which representatives of Turkmenistan’s energy sector are invited.

The parties paid special attention to the idea of creating a new format of dialogue in Brussels between the ambassadors of the African Union and Central Asian countries, which could become a platform for strengthening mutual understanding and expanding interregional cooperation. It was noted that the increasing role of Central Asia in international affairs makes this format particularly relevant.

Muktar Bach, President of the Brussels Africa Hub, also presented an overview of the economic potential of African countries and stressed the importance of finding common ground and complementarity between the regions to develop a sustainable partnership.