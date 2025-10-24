UNFPA Holds Online Training on Updated Clinical Protocols for OB/GYNs

Ashgabat, October 23, 2025 – As part of the implementation of the UNFPA Country Programme for 2021-2025, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Office in Turkmenistan held an online training for national obstetrician-gynecologists. The training, which took place from October 21 to 23, 2025, was aimed at enhancing national capacity in updating and implementing clinical protocols for obstetrics and gynecology. The instruction was provided by UNFPA International Consultant, Mr. Stelian Hodorogea.

During the three-day training, specialists mastered evidence-based approaches to pregnancy and delivery management. Specifically, topics discussed included methods for confirming gestational age and diagnosing pathological pregnancy, evidence-based management of recurrent miscarriage and the effectiveness of progesterone. Participants also studied the assessment and treatment of postpartum hemorrhage, infusion-transfusion therapy, as well as issues of prevention and screening for fetal growth restriction.

Additionally, as part of Mr. Hodorogea’s mission, two preliminary online meetings (on September 22 and 24) were held with national specialists to discuss current issues and coordinate the update of clinical protocols. These events are part of UNFPA’s long-standing cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan, aimed at strengthening the national healthcare system and reducing maternal and infant mortality.

Stelian Hodorogea is an Associate Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the State University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Moldova. His professional experience spans over 25 years in teaching and clinical practice in obstetrics and gynecology, including work in a major maternity hospital in Chisinau. He is the author of over 80 scientific publications dedicated to current issues in reproductive health protection. ///nCa, 24 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)