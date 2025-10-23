Irina Luryeva — Key Highlights of the Galkynysh Field Development at OGT 2025



At the international conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” held in Ashgabat, Irina Luryeva presented a comprehensive overview of the current status and future prospects for the development of the Galkynysh field. Dr. Luryeva, Doctor of Technical Sciences and Head of the Laboratory for Galkynysh Field Development and International Gas Pipelines at the Research Institute of Natural Gas of the Turkmengaz State Concern, provided detailed responses to two key questions.

Development Strategy and Current Operations

— The Galkynysh field is being developed according to a phased strategy, consisting of seven stages. Currently, the pilot-industrial operation of the first stage is underway. The operational well stock comprises 52 wells, with an additional 7 wells prepared for commissioning, and 8 wells currently under active drilling.

— The average designed well productivity is 1.5 million m³/day, while the reservoir’s potential allows maintaining production rates of up to 3 million m³/day over a prolonged period. In 2022, three wells were commissioned, capable of stable operation at a maximum production rate of 3 million m³/day. According to forecasts conducted in collaboration with GaffneyCline experts, the period of sustained gas extraction for each stage is expected to exceed 30 years.

Future Development Prospects

— The immediate plans include the implementation of the second, third, and fourth stages of development. Gas production rates will gradually increase, and the phased development strategy allows for optimal allocation of investment flows, taking into account operational experience from existing wells.

— As new geological and field data are collected, the geologic-hydrodynamic model will be updated, enabling assessment of production efficiency and adjustment of development scenarios.

— It is anticipated that upon completion of all development stages, the field’s total annual gas production could approach 200 billion m³.

— Beyond drilling and gas processing facility construction, significant attention is being devoted to technological and environmental initiatives, including the utilization of sour gas and CO₂. Options are being considered for injecting carbon dioxide into the field’s aquifers and depleted reservoirs of neighboring fields, creating engineered reserves while reducing environmental impact.

About Dr. Luryeva

Irina Luryeva, Doctor of Technical Sciences and Head of the Laboratory for Galkynysh Field Development, holds over 20 patents and more than 200 scientific publications. She graduated from the Turkmen Polytechnic Institute in 1988 and has been with the Research Institute of Natural Gas of the Turkmengaz State Concern since 2006. She leads the laboratory and mentors young specialists. Her research interests include hydrodynamic modeling, field development technologies, and well operation.

