WHO advances national capacity for chronic respiratory disease management in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, October 10–15, 2025 – From October 10 to 15, 2025, a technical mission of experts from the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO Europe) was conducted in Turkmenistan. Organized by the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan, the mission aimed to advance the prevention and treatment of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs), with a particular focus on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma.

During the visit, WHO/Europe Technical Officer on noncommunicable disease management, Elena Tsoy and WHO/Europe expert Nino Maglakelidze, participated in the International Scientific and Practical Conference titled “Healthcare, Education, and Sports in the Era of the Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State,” held in honor of Medical Worker’s Day. The mission was part of a broader initiative under the project “Procurement of medicines and health products through UNDP to combat noncommunicable diseases in Turkmenistan.”

The team of experts collaborated closely with national counterparts to revise clinical guidelines for COPD and bronchial asthma, ensuring alignment with the latest evidence-based practices. A key focus of the mission was to strengthen team-based care by co-developing and designing patient-centered clinical pathways for both conditions. These efforts supported improvements in diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management of CRDs across the country.

WHO experts conducted sessions on pulmonology and allergology, as well as seminars on supportive supervision, clinical audit, and baseline assessment at the International Physiological Research and Clinical Center. Practical sessions were held at pilot medical facilities in Ashgabat and Turkmenabat, including the Lebap Velayat Multidisciplinary Medical Center and selected primary healthcare facilities. These sessions aimed to build local capacity in quality assurance, performance monitoring, and continuous improvement of respiratory care services.

The mission concluded with a meeting of the national working group to review findings and define next steps for scaling up best practices nationwide. This collaborative effort demonstrated WHO’s continued commitment to supporting Turkmenistan in its efforts to combat noncommunicable diseases and to build a resilient, patient-centered health system. ///nCa, 18 October 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)