Turkmenistan and UAE Strengthen Cooperation in Digital Technologies at GITEX Global 2025

A delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Deputy Minister of Communications Berdi Berdiyev, participated in the international technology exhibition and conference GITEX Global 2025, held from 13 to 16 October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The visit of the Turkmen delegation was organized at the invitation of the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). GITEX Global traditionally brings together global leaders in the ICT sector, providing a platform for exchanging cutting-edge ideas and exploring cooperation opportunities in areas such as digital transformation, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and data governance.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Turkmen delegation held official meetings with Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment (DDaSE), and Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA. Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in data governance, digital government services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and ICT specialist training.

The Turkmen side invited Digital Dubai and TDRA to participate in the international exhibition and conference “Turkmentel-2025,” scheduled to take place in Ashgabat from 12 to 14 November 2025.

Additionally, an initiative was proposed to hold bilateral discussions on digital government, data exchange, and information space protection.

The Emirati side expressed readiness for practical cooperation and confirmed its intent to continue coordination on specific areas of joint work.

During the event, Turkmen representatives visited key exhibition pavilions, including the Main Government Pavilion, as well as the stands of TDRA and Digital Dubai, which showcased the UAE’s latest achievements in developing a digital state and innovative technologies. ///nCa, 17 October 2025