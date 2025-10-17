OGT 2025: Euronews Joins Turkmenistan’s Flagship Energy Forum

Ashgabat, October 2025.



Turkmenistan’s capital will host the 30th anniversary “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025” Conference & Exhibition — one of Eurasia’s largest gatherings on energy transition and investment.

More than 1 400 delegates from 70 countries are expected to attend, including energy ministers, CEOs, and senior experts.

This year’s event enjoys broad global media exposure through partnerships with Euronews, BNE IntelliNews, Newsbase, Interfax, Energy Intelligence, and key regional outlets such as Ain Al-Alam News and Al-Mustaqbal.

Euronews will broadcast a special feature introducing Turkmenistan’s role in the global drive toward cleaner, more efficient energy systems.

The forum opens with a high-level plenary, “Shaping the Future of Global Energy in the International Year of Peace and Trust,” featuring H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer (DEWA / ENOC), Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov (Uzbekistan), Andrea Stegher (IGU), Dr. Daniel Yergin (S&P Global), and executives from SOCAR, BOTAŞ, ADNOC XRG, and PETRONAS.

The discussions will highlight technology, innovation, and investment prospects in Turkmenistan’s energy sector.

A UN-led pre-forum dialogue, “Energy for Peace and Prosperity,” together with the session “Clean Energy Future: Innovation, Hydrogen and Methane Reduction,” will focus on Turkmenistan’s contribution to global climate goals and SDG 7.

With three decades of success behind it, OGT 2025 has evolved from a regional meeting into Eurasia’s premier platform linking policy, finance, and innovation.

Its new motto — Energy. Innovation. Growth. — reflects both Turkmenistan’s national vision and the shared future of the global energy community.

“Energy is at a crossroads — innovation and cooperation are shaping a new era.”

Watch the OGT 2025 promo: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en/media

News Central Asia is pleased to serve as an official media partner of OGT 2025, delivering in-depth reporting and regional analysis on Turkmenistan’s flagship energy event to readers across Central Asia and beyond.

For more information: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com