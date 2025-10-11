Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers in Turkmenistan Marked by High-Tech Centers and International Cooperation

On 10 October, Turkmenistan widely celebrated the Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers. The occasion was marked by several significant events across various regions of the country, including an international forum in Ashgabat, the opening of new medical facilities in Mary and the capital, and groundbreaking ceremonies for new hospitals and medical institutions.

Awards

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, over 15 healthcare and medical industry workers were awarded the medal “Watana bolan söýgüsi üçin” (For Love of the Motherland). Some were also honored with the titles “Türkmenistanyň halk lukmany” (People’s Doctor of Turkmenistan) and “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan saglygy goraýyş işgäri” (Honored Healthcare Worker of Turkmenistan).

New Medical Facilities: Artificial Intelligence and Telemedicine

In Ashgabat, a new House of Health was opened in the residential complex of Garadashayak in the Bagtyyarlyk district. The facility includes an emergency medical service, a laboratory, departments for radiology, diagnostics, women’s consultation, family medicine, physiotherapy, disinfection and sterilization, and more.

The House of Health is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, incorporating artificial intelligence and telemedicine capabilities.

For instance, the ‘MULTIX Impact X-ray and fluorography machine integrates AI and enables high-precision X-ray examinations, including remote diagnostics via telemedicine. The KR-800 ophthalmological diagnostic and treatment complex, produced by Japan’s ‘Topcon Healthcare, is used to assess visual acuity. The Healthineers AG Acuson NX3 from Germany’s Siemens supports a wide range of ultrasound examinations.

In the Mary province, a 300-bed infectious disease hospital welcomed its first patients. Built by the Turkmen company Hil Merkezi on a 9-hectare site, the complex comprises 17 departments, including reception, consultative-diagnostic, radiology, physiotherapy, bacteriology, three pulmonary departments, surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, anesthesiology, intensive care, a laboratory, a dispensary, a sanatorium, and administrative and technical service buildings.

The hospital’s equipment supports complex medical procedures and surgeries.

For example, a hyperbaric chamber from ‘Perry Baromedical Corporation’ (USA) enriches the body with oxygen, improving circulation and promoting faster tissue repair and wound healing. Rehabilitation equipment from ‘Sport-TeC GmbH’ (Germany) significantly aids in restoring muscle strength and mobility after injuries and surgeries. The surgical department’s operating room is equipped to perform reconstructive surgeries, even for complex fractures.

Ongoing Development of Medical Infrastructure

On 10 October, in celebration of the Day of Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers, groundbreaking ceremonies were held for modern medical facilities to further enhance Turkmenistan’s multifaceted healthcare infrastructure. These include:

A 500-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Ashgabat.

A 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Tejen, Tejen district, Ahal province.

A 400-bed Maternal and Child Health Center in Dashoguz, Dashoguz province.

These developments reflect Turkmenistan’s commitment to advancing its healthcare system through state-of-the-art facilities, international collaboration, and the integration of innovative technologies like AI and telemedicine.

Exhibition and Conference

As per tradition, Ashgabat hosted the annual International Exhibition and Conference dedicated to the development of healthcare, education, and sports. This large-scale international forum was jointly organized by the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education, the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The conference brought together near 120 scientists, doctors, and specialists from 40 countries. Additionally, the exhibition featured representatives from over 180 leading companies involved in the production of medical equipment, technologies, and services in the fields of sports, education, and science. Foreign partners and companies interested in participating in large-scale projects actively engaged in the international forum.

Here are some of the foreign companies from medical and healthcare sector showcased at the event:

Germany:

Germany : Siemens Healthineers (production of X-ray equipment, ultrasound diagnostics, and tomographs), Fresenius Medical Care (dialysis equipment), Berlin-Chemie (innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines), and Medical ECONET (bedside monitors, patient monitors, X-ray equipment, and electrocardiographs). The German Embassy also provided information on educational opportunities.

: Siemens Healthineers (production of X-ray equipment, ultrasound diagnostics, and tomographs), Fresenius Medical Care (dialysis equipment), Berlin-Chemie (innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines), and Medical ECONET (bedside monitors, patient monitors, X-ray equipment, and electrocardiographs). The German Embassy also provided information on educational opportunities. USA : Biotechnology company Illumina (equipment for biological medicine and genetics research) and Aetrex (orthopedic footwear).

: Biotechnology company Illumina (equipment for biological medicine and genetics research) and Aetrex (orthopedic footwear). Belarus : BORIMED (supply of pharmaceuticals).

: BORIMED (supply of pharmaceuticals). Switzerland : Roche and Sandoz (innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

: Roche and Sandoz (innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines). France : Sanofi (innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

: Sanofi (innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines). Austria : Askin&Co (technological solutions for treating eye diseases).

: Askin&Co (technological solutions for treating eye diseases). India : Major manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including SR Pharmaceutical Industries, Healthium, JMB Pharmaceuticals, and Isshaan.

: Major manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including SR Pharmaceutical Industries, Healthium, JMB Pharmaceuticals, and Isshaan. Pakistan : Herbion (natural-based cosmetics).

: Herbion (natural-based cosmetics). United Kingdom : Medilain Marketing (wholesale trade of pharmaceuticals).

: Medilain Marketing (wholesale trade of pharmaceuticals). Russia : Tathimfarm (products used in surgery).

: Tathimfarm (products used in surgery). Lithuania : Afono laivas (pain relief products).

: Afono laivas (pain relief products). Slovenia : Krka (innovative pharmaceuticals).

: Krka (innovative pharmaceuticals). Hungary : Gedeon Richter (innovative pharmaceuticals).

: Gedeon Richter (innovative pharmaceuticals). Turkey : Evyap (personal hygiene products).

: Evyap (personal hygiene products). China: Several companies presenting traditional folk medicine, modern treatment methods, and medical equipment.

The exhibition prominently showcased Turkmenistan’s achievements in healthcare, education, and sports. Participants from Turkmenistan included the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education, the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports, the Academy of Sciences, higher educational institutions, the city of Arkadag, ‘Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment’ company, pavilions of sanatoriums and health-rehabilitation centers, and numerous private companies.

Within the framework of the international forum, the following events were held:

The 11th Congress of Cardiologists of Turkic Countries.

The International Congress of Physiologists of Central Asian Countries.

The International Conference of Oncologists of Eurasian Countries.

Expanding International Cooperation

During the forum, a ceremony was held to sign documents aimed at expanding Turkmenistan’s international partnerships in healthcare and education. These included:

Turkmenistan – Russia:

Memorandum of Cooperation between Magtymguly Turkmen State University (Turkmenistan) and B.B. Gorodovikov Kalmyk State University (Russia).

Agreement on Cooperation between Magtymguly Turkmen State University and Perm State National Research University.

Agreement on Cooperation between Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan and Kazan State Medical University of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation.

Turkmenistan – Georgia:

Memorandum of Understanding between Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas (Turkmenistan) and Sukhumi State University (Georgia).

Turkmenistan – United Kingdom:

Memorandum of Understanding between Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages (Turkmenistan) and Norwich Institute for Language Education (United Kingdom).

Memorandum of Understanding between the International University for Humanities and Development and the University of Westminster.

Turkmenistan – Vietnam:

Memorandum of Understanding between Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (Vietnam).

Turkmenistan – Türkiye:

Memorandum of Understanding between Magtymguly Turkmen State University and Ankara University of Social Sciences.

Turkmenistan – Ukraine:

Memorandum of Understanding between Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding and the National University of Bioresources and Nature Management of Ukraine.

Turkmenistan – Germany:

Agreement on Academic and Cultural Cooperation between Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages and the Faculty of Philosophy III – Pedagogical Science at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Financial Institute and Azerbaijan State Economic University.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management and Azerbaijan State Economic University.

Turkmenistan – UNFPA:

Work Plan for 2025 between the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representation in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan – UNICEF:

Agreement on the procurement of vaccines and immunization equipment for 2026–2028 under the Memorandum of Understanding on Procurement Services between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

///nCa, 11 October 2025