Georgia shares animal identification expertise with Turkmenistan

FAO Georgia welcomed a delegation from Turkmenistan on 15-19 September for a study visit aimed at sharing Georgia’s experience with its National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) and the linked Farm Management System (FMS). The visit was conducted within the framework of the Technical Cooperation Programme “Establishing a National Strategy for the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS).”

The delegation included a representative of the State Veterinary Service under Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Agriculture and two members of the State Association of Livestock Breeding and Poultry Industry. Over five days, the group met with Georgia’s National Food Agency (NFA) and the Scientific Research Centre of Agriculture (SRCA), where they learned how Georgia uses digital tools, including Georgia’s NAITS and its Android application, for animal identification, registration, and traceability in both veterinary and farming activities.

In addition to official meetings, the programme featured field visits to regional offices, slaughterhouses, farms, and laboratories, giving delegates the opportunity to see the system in action. The tour concluded with a visit to the Tbilisi State Laboratory and a veterinary clinic, where discussions highlighted the importance of animal health and biosecurity.

Georgia is the first country in the region to introduce an electronic system for animal identification and traceability. The system was launched in 2019 with financial support from the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and was officially handed over to the Government of Georgia in 2021. Today, customized versions of Georgia’s NAITS are successfully operating in 14 countries (excluding Georgia) at 5 continents. Building on the knowledge gained during this visit, Turkmenistan is expected to develop its own national strategy and join this expanding network.

“The system allows sharing of information between farmers, governmental and nongovernmental stakeholders, and ensures the long-term impact on animal health, public health, food safety, and access to international markets. We believe Georgia’s experience is valuable for Turkmenistan to enhance their livestock sector through developing an advanced national strategy for NAITS implementation”, Dragan Angelovski, FAO Technical Adviser, commented.

Merjen Atadurdiyeva, Chief Specialist of the Department of International Cooperation and Foreign Economic Relations of the State Association of Livestock and Poultry Industry of Turkmenistan, noted: “This study visit gave us a valuable opportunity to observe how Georgia has developed and implemented its National Animal Identification and Traceability System in practice. We highly appreciate the efforts invested in this work and believe that the experience gained here will serve as an important basis for introducing a similar system in Turkmenistan.” ///FAO, 2 October 2025