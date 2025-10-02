Cultural Institute of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tehran hosted a conference dedicated to the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence

On September 30, 2025, a conference titled «The Policy of Peace and Trust – the Foundation of International Security, Stability and Development» was held at the Cultural Institute of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tehran. It was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and dedicated to the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.



The event was attended by the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization and his deputies, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, deputies of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, foreign ambassadors accredited in Iran, as well as honored guests.



During the event, speeches were given by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, an Assistant of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a deputy of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, and literary figures.



In their speeches, the participants expressed congratulations on the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence. It was noted that over the years of independence, the country has achieved significant success, strengthened its economic potential, and ensured political stability. Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policies, established by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero Arkadag, and honorably continued by the President of Turkmenistan, were highly praised.



The significance of the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, held on September 19 of this year, was particularly emphasized.



Additionally, a cultural program was prepared for the guests, featuring songs, musical compositions, and artistic performances by Iranian Turkmens.



The program also included an exhibition presenting the culture, national heritage, and fine arts of the Turkmen people. Guests were offered traditional Turkmen cuisine. ///nCa, 2 October 2025