Dual Screens and 100W Charging: Xiaomi 17 Pro Redefines Flagship Performance

Tamir Shakirov

On September 25, Xiaomi unveiled three new flagship smartphones: the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Each model boasts a refreshed design, enhanced processor performance, and upgraded camera systems. Official sales began on September 27.

Xiaomi 17

The base model is the most compact in the series, featuring a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display protected by Xiaomi’s advanced Dragon Crystal Glass nanoceramic coating. It houses a massive 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest among flagship smartphones from competing brands. The Xiaomi 17 is the first device to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It supports blazing-fast 100W wired charging, setting a new benchmark for power delivery. The triple camera system consists of three 50MP modules, and the front-facing camera also offers a 50MP resolution. The phone’s aluminum body is available in four colors: white, black, blue, and pink.

Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED main display and a secondary 2.66-inch screen on the back, while the Pro Max steps up with a 6.9-inch main display and a 2.86-inch rear screen. Battery capacities are impressive, with the 17 Pro equipped with a 6,300mAh battery and the 17 Pro Max boasting a 7,500mAh battery. Both models support 100W fast charging. Like the base model, they are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The camera system includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera.

A standout feature of the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max is the innovative rear display integrated into the camera module. This secondary screen matches the main display’s peak brightness of 3,500 nits and supports customizable screensavers. It also simplifies taking high-quality selfies using the rear cameras. The Xiaomi 17 Pro is available in four colors: black, white, purple, and green.

Pricing

Xiaomi 17 (12GB/256GB): $630

Xiaomi 17 Pro (12GB/256GB): $700

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max (12GB/512GB): $840

///nCa, 28 September 2025