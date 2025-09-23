Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meets with UN Under-Secretaries-General

On 22 September 2025, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, held separate meetings with UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima, and Rosemary DiCarlo is the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

The meetings focused on the practical implementation of the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in Awaza, and Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the UN in the field of peacebuilding.

In particular, the meeting with Rabab Fatima addressed the implementation of the Awaza Political Declaration and the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034. The Turkmen side expressed interest in exchanging views and identifying priority measures for their realization.

Additionally, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its readiness to actively use the platform of the 80th UN General Assembly to promote the decisions and initiatives developed within LLDC3, including through joint events focused on sustainable development.

Meredov and Rosemary DiCarlo discussed key areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN system in peacebuilding, strengthening international security, and preventive diplomacy.

The role of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia was highlighted, along with Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at fostering mutual trust among states.

As part of these initiatives, the agenda of the 80th UN General Assembly includes the item “Neutrality for Peace and Security,” under which draft resolutions are expected to be considered: “The Role and Importance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security, and the Sustainable Development Process” and “International Day of Mediation.” ///nCa, 23 September 2025