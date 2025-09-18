TIF 2025: Turkmenistan Modernizes Road Infrastructure to Become a Key Eurasian Transit Hub  

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

Awaza, 18 September 2025 – At the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), held in the coastal city of Awaza, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Road Construction Management, Dowran Atayev, unveiled the country’s ambitious plans to modernize its national road network.

According to Atayev, Turkmenistan is actively upgrading its highways to meet international standards, positioning itself as a strategic transit corridor across Eurasia. The State Agency currently oversees more than 13,000 kilometers of roads and is equipped with advanced machinery that enables rapid construction and renovation.

Among the flagship projects is the 252-kilometer Turkmenbashy–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan border highway, which includes the construction of a 354-meter bridge spanning the Garabogaz Gulf.

Another major undertaking is the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat autobahn, set to become one of the country’s primary transport arteries.

Turkmenistan is investing heavily in modern transport and logistics infrastructure, aiming to serve as a pivotal junction at the crossroads of the East–West and North–South trade corridors. Over the next decade, the country aspires to establish itself as a leading transit hub, attracting freight carriers from Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, India, and beyond.

Atayev emphasized that the road modernization initiative is not only about enhancing connectivity but also about improving traffic safety. The infrastructure being developed is designed to make Turkmenistan a more attractive destination for international freight transport, reinforcing its role on the global logistics map.///nCa, 18 September 2025