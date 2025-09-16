Bahrain’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Presents Credentials to Parliament Speaker

On 15 September 2025, the Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, received the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Turkmenistan, Bassam Ahmed Ali Marzouk (with residence in Ankara).

On behalf of the Head of State, the Speaker of the National Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to the high diplomatic post and wished him success in activities aimed at strengthening interstate relations.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was informed about the priority directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, the structure of the National Parliament, and its multifaceted activities related to modernizing legislation.

The parties exchanged views on political and diplomatic relations between the two states, focusing on joint efforts to promote economic, cultural, and inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthening peace and trust, and expanding the scope of friendly collaboration between the countries and their peoples.

The Ambassador congratulated Turkmenistan on the high-level organization of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza” and highlighted the great significance of this Forum.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the newly appointed Ambassador Bassam Ahmed Ali Marzouk noted that it is a great honor for him to represent his country in Turkmenistan, recognized as a peacekeeping center in the region, which supports the establishment of effective relations in the interest of global well-being.

***

On the same day, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Deputy foreign minister S. Mukhammetdurdyev, congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to the responsible post and expressed the Turkmen side’s readiness to support the diplomat in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

The sides touched upon issues of interaction within international structures, primarily the United Nations. The importance of establishing inter-parliamentary ties and intensifying cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador assured that he would make every effort to further develop the Turkmen-Bahraini partnership. ///nCa, 16 September 2025