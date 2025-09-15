Investment Forum in Awaza: A New Impetus for Turkmenistan’s Economic Growth and International Partnership

As part of its strategic course toward sustainable socio-economic development and the intensification of investment policy, Turkmenistan is preparing to host a major international event—the Investment Forum, scheduled to take place on September 18–19, 2025, in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza.”

The corresponding Resolution was signed by the President of Turkmenistan with the aim of strengthening the country’s economic potential, enhancing investment efficiency, expanding export capabilities, and deepening international cooperation. The document instructs the Ministry of Finance and Economy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ensure the forum is organized at the highest level.

The forum is set to become a vital platform for showcasing Turkmenistan’s investment climate, presenting its economic achievements, and highlighting promising projects across various sectors—from energy and transport to tourism and digital technologies. Participation is expected from representatives of leading international financial institutions, business communities, diplomatic missions, and specialized organizations.

The event will bring together 800 delegates, 90 international experts and speakers, and more than 50 sponsors and partners. ///nCa, 15 September 2025