Ashgabat Hosts Meeting of the Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues





On 15 September 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan launched the eleventh session of the High-Level Working Group (HLWG) on Caspian Sea issues.

Delegations from Turkmenistan (headed by M.G. Atajanov), the Republic of Azerbaijan (headed by S.A. Sharifov), the Islamic Republic of Iran (headed by K.G. Abadi), the Republic of Kazakhstan (headed by Z.A. Amanzholova), and the Russian Federation (headed by N.N. Udovichenko) participated in the event. The session was chaired by the head of the Turkmen delegation, M.G. Atajanov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed methodologies for establishing straight baselines in the Caspian Sea. The session also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of foreign ministers.

In addition, the participants considered the formation of a working group among Caspian littoral states to address the issue of the sea’s shallowing.

The eleventh session of the Working Group on Caspian Sea issues continues its work. /// nCa, 15 September 2025