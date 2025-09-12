Turkmenistan Showcases Sustainable Development Achievements at Almaty Forum

From 3 to 5 September 2025, the Ninth Multilateral Forum of North and Central Asia on the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the preparation of Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Sub-Regional Office of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), as reported by the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan’.

The Turkmenistan delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the State Committee on Statistics. The forum brought together participants from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, and Tajikistan, as well as experts from civil society, the private sector, think tanks, academia, and international organizations.

The forum focused on discussing progress in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with particular emphasis on sharing experiences, achievements, and challenges related to the SDGs, as well as preparing VNRs for the High-Level Political Forum in New York.

Turkmenistan presented its experience in preparing Voluntary National Reviews, which were submitted at the High-Level Political Forum in 2019 and 2023. The next review is scheduled for 2027. The presentation highlighted that the 2030 Agenda is a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development strategy, aimed at improving citizens’ well-being, ensuring quality education, gender equality, digitalization, economic diversification, and environmental protection.

The foundation for preparing VNRs is the annual National Report on progress toward achieving all 17 SDGs, submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. These reviews outline methodologies, stakeholder engagement, integration of SDGs into national policies, and the impact of the global pandemic on their implementation. Approximately 85% of SDG targets are incorporated into national and state programs, with 75% of the state budget allocated to social sectors, including healthcare, education, housing, utilities, and social protection.

The forum discussed SDGs No. 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), No. 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), No. 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), No. 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and No. 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Regarding SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), Turkmenistan shared its experience in implementing this goal. Notably, between 2020 and 2024, over 7.4 million square meters of housing were constructed nationwide. Under the revised “National Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the Transformation of Social and Living Conditions in Villages, Towns, Cities of Etraps, and Etrap Centers until 2028,” an additional 1.4 million square meters of housing is planned for construction and commissioning across all regions of Turkmenistan from 2025 to 2028.

To improve housing conditions, preferential mortgage loans are offered for 30 years at a 1% annual interest rate, alongside benefits for large families, people with disabilities, and young families.

Special attention was given to Turkmenistan’s urban development policy and the advancement of “smart” cities. The city of Arkadag was showcased as an example of integrating advanced digital, information-communication, and “green” technologies. The city employs eco-friendly materials, has introduced 5G mobile connectivity, and features “smart” roads, parking systems, electric taxis, and electric buses.

The Ninth Multilateral Forum served as an effective platform for exchanging best practices and information on measures to implement the 2030 Agenda. Participants discussed ways to support countries in achieving the SDGs to ensure “no one is left behind.” Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to human-centered sustainable development and its readiness to continue integrating the SDGs into national policies. ///nCa, 12 September 2025