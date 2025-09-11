Turkmenistan: Labor Market on the Rise, Private Sector Drives Employment

Turkmenistan is demonstrating steady progress in the field of employment, as evidenced by data from the Department of Labor Resources and Employment of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Currently, the working-age population accounts for 98.5% of the country’s total labor resources, with an average annual growth rate of labor resources maintained at 1.0%. These figures highlight the high potential of human capital and its significance for the country’s economic development.

An analysis of the employment structure by ownership type reveals significant changes in the labor market. At present, 76.1% of the employed population works in the private sector, while 23.9% are employed in state-owned enterprises.

For comparison, in 2021, the share of those employed in the private sector was 50.3%, and in state-owned enterprises, it was 25.3%. This shift indicates the rapid development of the private sector, which is becoming a key driver of employment in the country. According to the results of the 2022 comprehensive population and housing census of Turkmenistan, the working-age population numbered 4,020,649 people (57% of the total population).

Recently, Turkmenistan approved the “Concept for the Development of the Labor Market until 2030,” which outlines strategic goals and priorities in this area. The document aims to optimize the use of labor resources, taking into account demographic, economic, and global trends. The concept covers key areas, including improving labor legislation, modernizing occupational safety and wage systems, implementing digital services, and strengthening international cooperation, particularly with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Special attention is given to aligning national legislation with ILO standards. Turkmenistan, which became a member of the organization on 24 September 1993, has joined all its fundamental conventions. The principles of the ILO are reflected in the Constitution, the Labor Code, the Code on Social Protection of the Population, and the Law “On Employment.”

Within the framework of the concept, plans are in place to increase the accessibility of information on job vacancies and labor needs. Methods for studying the labor market, analyzing employment data, and reporting formats will be improved in line with international practices. The introduction of digital technologies will make the labor market more transparent and efficient, ensuring seamless interaction between employers and job seekers. ///nCa, 11 September 2025