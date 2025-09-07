Tashkent hosts the Traditional Uzbekistan Textile Week – Global Textile Days

The exhibition will be held from September 9 to 11 across all pavilions of the National Exhibition Complex “Uzexpocentre”

On September 9-11, the autumn segment of the 30th anniversary exhibition season of the Uzbekistan Textile Week – Global Textile Days will open across all pavilions of the National Exhibition Complex “Uzexpocentre”, the leading venue for international exhibitions and trade events in Uzbekistan. The event is organized by Iteca Exhibitions, a renowned international company specializing in trade fair management.

The programme will include:

The 16th Central Asian International Exhibition of Equipment and Technologies for Textile, Garment and Knitwear Industry – CAITME 2025

The 25th Anniversary International Exhibition of Textile and Garment Industry – TextileExpo Uzbekistan Autumn 2025

A comprehensive business agenda, including B2B meetings and presentations

The combined exposition of Global Textile Days will bring together more than 250 companies and brands from 22 countries, including Austria, Republic of Belarus, Belgium, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the United Kingdom, the USA, Turkiye, Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan is steadily strengthening its position as a Central Asian hub for the textile and fashion industry, overcoming the challenges of global trade and logistics through decisive state measures. These include establishment of the Light Industry Development Agency backed by $200 mln., as well as the President’s announcement of an “Intensive 100 Days” programme to support the sector. Alongside the textile business community’s efforts to diversify production, these initiatives are driving modernisation, export growth, and access to the European and US markets. Against this backdrop, the timing of Global Textile Days in September is particularly significant, as the synergy between CAITME and TextileExpo Uzbekistan offers domestic manufacturers exceptional opportunities — from exploring the latest technologies and equipment to showcasing their products on the global stage.

The CAITME platform stands as Uzbekistan’s leading national exhibition project for equipment in the textile, garment, and knitwear industry — one of the country’s most important and export-oriented sectors. It is the only exhibition of its kind in Central Asia and a unique international showcase of textile technologies. According to an independent audit by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), CAITME ranks first among similar events across the CIS and is the second largest on the Eurasian continent. Since its launch in 2004, the exhibition has consistently attracted world-renowned leaders in textile machinery and suppliers of advanced technologies from both Europe and Asia.

The event enjoys the traditional support of the key ministries and government agencies, while welcoming professional buyers, expert delegations from across Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan), leading investors, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organisations. Over the years, CAITME has become the gateway to Uzbekistan’s textile market, serving as the entry point for many international textile engineering leaders now engaged in partnerships, joint ventures, and investment.

The exhibition will once again offer a unique platform for industry players from across the region to connect, explore the latest innovations from the world’s leading manufacturers of textile, sewing, and knitting equipment and components, and see the cutting-edge solutions to be demonstrated in action. Participants will benefit from direct consultations and technical support, address after-sales service issues, and collaborate on strategies to overcome the current industry challenges.

MAIB, the Association of Machinery Exporters of Turkiye, will perform as the General Sponsor of the exhibition, represented under the Turkish Machinery brand. Established in 2002, MAIB brings together more than 25,000 exporters and plays a pivotal role in advancing and promoting Turkish mechanical engineering in the global market.

The exhibition will be hosted in Pavilions 1, 2, 3, and Atrium 1 of the Uzexpocentre National Exhibition Complex, with displays organised into dedicated sections for visitor convenience.

Pavilions 1, 2, and Atrium 1 will feature equipment, components, auxiliary machines, and solutions for spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, and finishing operations.

Pavilion 3 will, for the second consecutive year, showcase sewing technologies that continue to attract strong demand among a wide spectrum of buyers. Exhibits will include sewing machines, automated sewing systems, cutting devices, production software, and much more.

As in previous years, the CAITME exposition will feature a prominent line-up of renowned global companies and brands from Europe and Asia. Among them: Truetzschler, Groz-Beckert, Mahlo, Habasit, MHMS, Vandewiele NV, IRO, Biancalani, Corino, Ferraro, Itema, Lafer, Mario Crosta, Motex Di Modiano Guido, Salvade`, Simet, Dilmenler, Dalgakiran, Mersan, Temsan, Lakshmi Machine Works, Lakshmi Card Clothing, Perfect Equipments, CTMTC, Hengyi, Leadsfon, Rifa, Yingyang, and many others.

The exhibition will also provide visitors with the opportunity to explore new products in live demonstrations. A leading knitting equipment manufacturer, Santoni, will present three machines under different brands for the first time: Jingmei – JFG, Santoni – Zenit HS2, and Pilotelli – JVCE-4. These solutions combine European technology with Asian efficiency, addressing a wide range of modern market demands.

The event will also welcome a number of notable debutants, including internationally recognised manufacturers and suppliers: Samatex (Germany) – accessories for spinning equipment; Smartex Europe, Unipessoal Lda (Portugal) – software for knitting workshops; AB Card Clothing (India) – accessories for spinning equipment; Stylon (Russia) – automation systems for sewing factories; Kyang Yhe Delicate Machine Co., LTD. (Taiwan) – jacquard needle-punching machines; alongside several other reputable companies and brands.

This year’s exhibition confirms its international status, with 82% of participants representing foreign companies.

The Top 5 countries by number of their exhibitors are: China (57 companies), Turkiye (40), India (20), Italy (14), and Germany (10).

As in previous years, the Republic of Korea will present a National Pavilion at CAITME, organised with the support of KOTMI (Korea Textile Machinery Convergence Research Institute). The Korean delegation will bring together recognised manufacturers and industry leaders showcasing cutting-edge technologies and equipment for non-woven production, twisting, textile printing, finishing, lamination, and more.

In addition, European technologies will be strongly represented by the exhibitors from Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

This year marks a major milestone for the International Exhibition of Textile and Garment Industry – TextileExpo Uzbekistan, which celebrates its 25th anniversary. The event stands as a symbol of the industry’s sustainable development, growing international recognition, and confident steps forward.

From 2004 to 2017, the exhibition was held under the name TextileExpo Uzbekistan. Between 2018 and 2024, it was rebranded as UzTextileExpo, and from this year it proudly returns to its historic name.

Over its quarter-century history, the exhibition has welcomed more than 3,500 companies from 41 countries, and has been visited by over 126,000 industry professionals.

Since its foundation, TextileExpo Uzbekistan has remained true to its mission: to support national manufacturers, promote Uzbek products on the global stage, and strengthen the country’s reputation as a reliable partner in the textile industry. Today, it has evolved into a national brand and a premier business platform for the entire region, bringing together manufacturers, buyers, retailers, and distributors from dozens of countries.

A highlight of the exhibition is the Buyers’ Programme, first launched in 2009 as the pioneer initiative of its kind in Uzbekistan. Today, it remains a key mechanism for direct negotiations between manufacturers and buyers, cutting out intermediaries and opening doors to promising international markets. During the Buyers’ Programme of TextileExpo Uzbekistan Autumn 2025, more than 100 purchasing companies from different countries will hold negotiations with Uzbek producers of textiles and raw materials. Over its 16 years of successful operation, the programme has attracted more than 2,000 major buyers from Russia, Ukraine, Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkiye, China and beyond. Among them are internationally recognised names such as Auchan, X5 Retail Group, Magnit, Zara, Bershka, Gloria Jeans, and Oodji. Thanks to this format, the exhibition consistently delivers real contracts, investments, and long-term partnerships.

The TextileExpo Uzbekistan Autumn 2025 exposition will be held in Pavilion 4 and Atrium 2 hall of the Uzexpocentre, covering the full spectrum of the textile industry: from yarns, fabrics, knitwear, and silk to home textiles, hosiery, dyes, chemicals, accessories, footwear, and solutions for printing and packaging.

Among the regular exhibitors at TextileExpo Uzbekistan are: Osborn Textile (Uzbekistan) – producer of dyed and mélange yarn, Mogotex (Republic of Belarus) – the largest manufacturer of textile products in the CIS and abroad, Merganteks (Uzbekistan) – one of the country’s leading cotton-textile clusters, operating under the #fiber2fashion concept with a fully integrated chain from cotton production to finished garments, Daka-Tex Factory (Uzbekistan) – manufacturer of high-quality yarn, knitted fabrics, and finished knitwear products.

The exhibition will also welcome local debutants, including Elegant Fiber Textile (Uzbekistan), a manufacturer of high-quality, competitive, and modern products, and Indigo Garments (Uzbekistan), one of the country’s leading knitwear producers, recognised for combining advanced technologies with a strong commitment to human health.

One of the key highlights of Global Textile Days will be its Business Programme, taking place on 10 September in the Atrium 2 hall. Centred on the theme Central Asia as a Manufacturing Hub: Sustainability Against Global Challenges, the event will serve as a dynamic international platform for dialogue between manufacturers, brands, retailers, government agencies, and industry experts. Discussions will focus on positioning Central Asia as a sustainable and responsible hub of the global textile and clothing industry. Participants will gain practical insights into emerging technologies, digitalisation, and automation that drive cost reduction and greater factory performance. Special attention will also be given to strategies for accessing new markets — including Russian and global online retail — as well as to digital labelling, application of Artificial Intelligence, and adoption of energy-saving solutions.

The exhibitions are held with the official support of:

Committee on Entrepreneurship, Competition Development and Industry of the Legislative Chamber under the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

/// Dunyo AA, Tashkent city

Organisers: Iteca Exhibitions International Exhibition Company in partnership with ICA Eurasia Group

For further information, please contact Iteca Exhibitions Press Office:

Phone: + (998 93) 180 03 42, e-mail: pr@iteca.uz, www.caitme.uz