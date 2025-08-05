UNRCCA calls for strengthening the role of parliaments in advancing peace, trust and sustainable development

Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA, Mr. Kaha Imnadze, took part in the Parliamentary Forum held on the margins of the Third United Nations Conference on the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

The Forum, co-organized by the United Nations and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, aimed to strengthen the contribution of parliaments to the implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA), highlighting the essential role of legislative and oversight functions in advancing national and regional priorities, including sustainable infrastructure, inclusive development, and accountable governance.

Speaking at the thematic session on behalf of the Regional Centre, Mr. Imnadze emphasized that UNRCCA’s mandate – focused on preventive diplomacy, dialogue, and regional cooperation – is closely aligned with the priorities and challenges faced by parliaments of the LLDCs. He noted that in the context of mounting global instability, the ability of parliaments to foster public trust, promote inclusive and transparent governance, and support the peaceful resolution of disputes is more critical than ever.

Mr. Imnadze further highlighted that the Central Asian region stands as a compelling example of constructive regionalism, including through the promotion of water and climate cooperation, gender equality, and youth engagement – with active support from UNRCCA.

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to advancing political dialogue, building trust, and promoting a shared regional vision based on peace, resilience, and mutual benefit. ///UNRCCA, 4 August 2025