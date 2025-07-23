Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Health and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Sign Agreement

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan with Oghuljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship. The event focused on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the State Program “Saglyk” (Health) and the 4th anniversary of the establishment of the Charitable Foundation.

During the meeting, an Agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation.

The State Program “Saglyk,” adopted 30 years ago, marked the beginning of large-scale transformations in the country’s healthcare system. Over the years, Turkmenistan has introduced advanced medical technologies, modern treatment methods, and international standards for healthcare services. Across the country, including in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, health centers meeting the requirements of the World Health Organization have been built and are operational.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation actively supports humanitarian initiatives aimed at improving children’s health, performing surgeries, and rehabilitating young patients. ///nCa, 23 July 2025