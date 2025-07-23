30 Years of Neutrality: CIS Celebrates Turkmenistan’s Peaceful Policy and Constructive Partnership

On 23 July 2025, a ceremonial event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality took place in Minsk. The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Belarus, according to the Press Service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting was opened by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus and Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of Turkmenistan to the statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Nazarguly Shagulyev. He highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan’s neutral status in fostering friendly and mutually beneficial relations on the international stage.

“This status not only defines our position but also serves as the foundation of our peaceful policy aimed at strengthening stability and cooperation in the region and the world,” the diplomat emphasized.

Rasul Bagirov, the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus, congratulated Turkmenistan’s representatives on this significant milestone in the country’s independent history.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Nurlan Seitimov, noted in his speech that the CIS, in which Turkmenistan actively participates, holds great respect for the country’s neutral status.

“In today’s world, amid current turbulence in international relations and the rise of traditional and new challenges and threats, the unwavering principle of Neutral Turkmenistan deserves special recognition and respect. This principle focuses on resolving contentious issues and contradictions in international affairs through political and diplomatic means, contributing to the establishment of a just and constructive world order. As an associated member of the CIS, Turkmenistan builds its relations with the Commonwealth’s member states based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, and equal, mutually beneficial partnership. Over the years of interaction within the CIS framework, neutral Turkmenistan has established itself as an initiator and active participant in numerous constructive programs and projects,” Seitimov stressed.

As an example, the diplomat cited the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of CIS Member States and the Program of Actions to Enhance Partnership between the foreign ministries of the CIS, both initiated by Turkmenistan.

According to him, these documents received positive feedback and support from CIS countries, and their adoption provided a strong impetus for strengthening the collective positions of member states on key regional and global issues.

Seitimov also noted that the effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality and its alignment with the interests of the international community were affirmed by Turkmenistan’s initiative to have the UN General Assembly declare 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

“The practical implementation of this idea has given new momentum to international cooperation, aimed at developing concrete measures to reduce tensions, peacefully and diplomatically resolve disputes and contradictions, overcome the crisis of trust and mutual understanding, and strengthen peace on the planet, which is a critical condition for sustainable development,” said the CIS Deputy Secretary-General.

Seitimov also recalled that in 2026, the CIS will celebrate its 35th anniversary.

“The potential of the economic and managerial tools developed by the Commonwealth over these years enables it to successfully address a wide range of tasks. Friendly Turkmenistan consistently makes a significant contribution to the development of our integration efforts,” he noted.

In conclusion, Seitimov expressed confidence that in the years to come, as in the past, the Turkmen leadership will continue to demonstrate a forward-looking and, in many ways, innovative approach to expanding cooperation with CIS partners. ///nCa, 23 July 2025