The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Zambia discuss preparations for the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On 30 June 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, Mulambo Haimbe.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the further development of bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations, primarily in the United Nations.

In this context, the foreign ministers discussed preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3).

The Republic of Zambia took an active part in the UN Ministerial Transport Conference for Landlocked Developing Countries, which was held on 15-16 August 2022. ///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 30 June 2025