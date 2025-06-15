Turkmenistan provides humanitarian support

Turkmenistan, being committed to the principles of international support and based on its status of permanent positive neutrality, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the generally recognized norms of international law, takes all necessary actions aimed at the practical implementation of the high ideals of humanism and solidarity.

A vivid evidence of this approach was the immediate provision of conditions for unrestrained use of the airspace of Turkmenistan by all the aircrafts of foreign airlines, which had to change their routes due to the situation in the Middle East in the last 24 hours.

Aircrafts of FlyDubai (UAE), Jazeera Airways (Kuwait), S7Airlines (Russian Federation) and other airlines carrying citizens of Central Asia, the Middle East, India, Russia and a number of other countries were promptly allowed to land at the International Airport of Ashgabat.

All passengers were provided with three hot meals a day and access to medical care.

Aircraft crew members were provided with conditions for proper rest in accordance with the norms of international civil aviation.

Turkmenistan in practice confirms its firm position on humanitarian issues. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 June 2025