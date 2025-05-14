Samsung Unveils the Thinnest Smartphone in Company History — Galaxy S25 Edge

Tamir Shakirov

On May 13, 2025, South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its latest flagship device, the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has become the thinnest smartphone in the company’s history. Despite its record-breaking slim profile, the device boasts impressive specifications comparable to the S25 Ultra model.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium frame. The display bezels are remarkably thin, measuring just 4.8 mm, which is 1.4 mm narrower than those on the standard S25. The screen is protected by the cutting-edge, ultra-thin, and highly durable Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The camera system on the S25 Edge sports a 200-megapixel main sensor, mirroring the S25 Ultra. Similar to the previous flagship models, the S24 and S25, the Edge supports video recording in 4K at 60fps and 8K at 30fps. A key component of this new device is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Aligning with the entire S25 lineup, the Galaxy S25 Edge is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three color options: Titanium IcyBlue, Titanium JetBlack, and Titanium Silver.

The launch is scheduled for May 30, 2025. The starting price for the base configuration will be $1099 USD. /// nCa, 14 May