The Parliament of Turkmenistan adopts a number of new laws

On 12 April, the eighth session of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan of the seventh convocation was held. The Parliament approved the following laws and amendments to the existing legislation:

The Law of Turkmenistan “On the Court” (new edition). This law introduces a new section on family judges. The purpose of this addition is to increase the importance of family justice in protecting families, mothers, fathers, and children. It also aims to ensure fair trials in family cases and provide high-quality judicial proceedings. Additionally, it strengthens guarantees for the stability of families by introducing the position of a family judge in district courts and cities with district rights. Furthermore, “Judicial Boards for Family Matters” have been established within the Supreme Court, Province Courts, and Courts of Cities with the rights of a province and state significance.

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Accession to the Protocol of 1988 relating to the International Convention on Load Lines of 1966”. The International Convention was adopted in London on April 5, 1966 for the safety of ships and property at sea. To achieve this goal, the Protocol to the Convention was signed on November 11, 1988 in London, among which parties undertake to send and deposit with the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization texts of laws, regulations, and other documents related to various issues covered by the Protocol.

The Law “On Amendments to the Law of Turkmenistan “On the establishment of the jubilee medal of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly Pyragynyň 300 ýyllygyna”. The amendment regulates the rules for wearing the above-mentioned medal on the uniforms of heads and employees of the country’s military and law enforcement agencies.

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Amendments and additions to certain Legislative Acts of Turkmenistan”. In accordance with this law, the following legislative acts have been amended: the Criminal Code, the Arbitration Procedure Code, the Tax Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Labor Code, the Family Code, the Civil Procedure Code, as well as the Law on Combating Human Trafficking. These amendments were made to take into account modern requirements and improve these laws.

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Amendments and Additions to the Law of Turkmenistan “On Administrative Procedures”. The Law improves the principles of administrative procedure by regulating the withdrawal of an applicant’s appeal before it is considered. It also establishes rules for organizing the reception, registration, examination, and storage of complaints that are not related to administrative proceedings, the preparation, and adoption of normative legal acts, employment relations, and bailiff activities.

The Law “On Amendments and Additions to the Law of Turkmenistan “On Road Transport” designates the Cabinet of Ministers and the Agency for Road Transport of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet as the government bodies responsible for regulating motor transportation.

The Law of Turkmenistan “On Amendments and additions to the Law of Turkmenistan “On Migration”. The law includes provisions for the issuance of electronic visas by authorized state bodies in Turkmenistan to foreign citizens and stateless persons. These visas are issued through an information system and allow them to enter, stay, and leave Turkmenistan as well as to transit through its territory. ///nCa, 14 April 2025