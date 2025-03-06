ECO Secretariat Hosts Virtual Presentation on Fiber-Optic Line along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretariat recently organized a virtual presentation and Q&A session featuring applied scientist from Kazakhstan Dr. Asset Durmagambetov. The session focused on discussing the implementation of a fiber-optic line along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, utilizing an advanced data squeezing solution as a test for the broader ECO fiber-optic network.

Dr. Durmagambetov elaborated on the theoretical foundations of the technology, while participants from Kazakhstan, Iran, and Turkmenistan engaged in in-depth discussions on the technical aspects of newly developed algorithms.

The initiative aims to enhance regional connectivity and foster sustainable development through cutting-edge ICT solutions.

Once practically implemented, the technology is expected to contribute to reducing energy consumption, increasing data transmission speeds, and achieving budget savings—critical factors for the promotion of ICT and the development of economic ecosystems along regional economic corridors.

Further deliberations will involve technical discussions among authorities, national stakeholders, and authorized operators from the involved countries to ensure the project’s successful execution.

At the Government of Turkmenistan’s recent meeting on 28 Feb, it was reported that the Agency for Transport and Communications has been exploring opportunities to increase both the number of connections and the data transmission speeds between Turkmenistan and its neighboring states, taking into account the favorable conditions Turkmenistan offers for the transit of high-quality and high-speed information flows.

As M. Chakiyev, the Agency’s director, noted, the carrying out of relevant measures in this direction will further strengthen Turkmenistan’s position as an important transit country between Asia and Europe.///nCa, 6 March 2025