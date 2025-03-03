Turkmenistan enhances international cooperation in cybersecurity field and improve communications Infrastructure for global connectivity

Turkmenistan is set to expand its international cooperation in cybersecurity, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov at a recent Cabinet of ministers meeting.

Recognizing information and cybersecurity as a national priority, Turkmenistan aims to strengthen partnerships with technologically advanced nations and international organizations.

With this purpose, drafts of the “Program of Cooperation with foreign states and international organizations to ensure the cybersecurity of the digital system for 2025-2027” and its corresponding Action Plan are being developed.

These initiatives will facilitate the exchange of expertise and professional development for specialists.

Key objectives include forging relevant agreements with foreign partners, safeguarding national interests in international relations, establishing mechanisms for cyberattack information sharing, and implementing advanced cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy solutions within the country.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan intends to accede to key conventions in the field of digitalization and align its national legislation with international standards.

Simultaneously, Turkmenistan is actively modernizing its communications system, positioning itself as an important transit hub for data flows between Asia and Europe, as reported by Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications.

Benefiting from its favorable geographical location for high-quality, high-speed data transmission, Turkmenistan is exploring opportunities to increase connectivity and data transfer speeds with neighboring countries. Measures are also underway to expand the capacity of the national communication system.

Commenting the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the ongoing efforts to enhance fiber-optic communication capabilities. Approving proposals for the modernization of data transmission systems and the establishment of additional data transmission stations across the country, the President directed the Agency for Transport and Communications to undertake the necessary steps.

Earlier it was reported that s Turkmenistan’s first smart city, Arkadag has successfully launched 4G+ high-speed internet. Building on this achievement, the city is now at the forefront of 5G technology implementation. Huawei communication base stations are deployed in Arkadag to conduct vital testing for this advanced network. ///nCa, 3 March 2025