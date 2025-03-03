The First International IFT 2025 Forum: Turkmenistan’s private sector in the spotlight

The first International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” IFT 2025, which will be held on 18 March 2025, will be a landmark event for the private sector of Turkmenistan, bringing together leading experts, investors and business representatives. The Forum claims to become a professional platform for the exchange of experience, knowledge and best practices sharing between Turkmen and foreign experts in the field of investment and sustainable development.

The participation of the Turkish company Karub, which is the Bronze Partner of the forum, attaches particular importance to the event. Karub, known for its innovative approaches and successful projects, highlights the international status of the event and its importance for the development of economic cooperation.

The company specializes in the supply of mechanical equipment, materials and raw materials, in particular for the oil and gas industry. In the construction sector, the company is engaged in government projects, ensuring high quality at every stage. With strong global partnerships and a qualified team, Karub continues to expand its industry knowledge and supply chain solutions worldwide.

To date, Karub has proven its reliability and professionalism at a global level. The company’s commercial activities are focused on government agencies in Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan. Karub plays an important role in supplying high-quality raw materials to sectors such as electronics, construction, automotive and agricultural industries, as well as providing the materials needed for the installation and operation of drilling rigs and refineries.

To date, more than 200 delegates representing 26 countries have confirmed their participation in the IFT 2025 forum. The event will discuss key issues related to the development of Turkmenistan’s private sector, as well as opportunities for introducing new technologies and attracting investments in strategically important sectors of the country’s economy.

More detailed information on the terms of participation is available on the event’s website: https://ift.com.tm . ///nCa, 3 March 2025 (material provided by IFT 2025 Organizers)