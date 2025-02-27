NPP construction in Kazakhstan: partner selection and project development prospects

In Kazakhstan, work continues on the implementation of the project of the first nuclear power plant (NPP). The Interdepartmental Commission for the Development of the Nuclear Industry is considering proposals from the world’s leading suppliers of reactor technologies.

Kazakhstan eyes the following companies as possible partners for this strategic project:

CNNC (China) with HPR-1000 reactor

Rosatom State Corporation (Russia) with VVER-1200 reactor

KHNP (South Korea) with APR-1000 and APR-1400 reactors

EDF (France) with EPR1200 reactor

Previously, the shortlisted companies received detailed questions about technological solutions, security systems, financing conditions, and environmental aspects.

As the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan recently reported, a detailed analysis of the proposals is currently underway in order to make a final decision, taking into account all factors and the national interests.

Date and place of construction

Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev has announced that the selection of a vendor or consortium for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant is scheduled for completion by 1 July 2025.

An intergovernmental agreement and related contracts are expected to be signed in November of this year.

The designated location for the NPP is the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region.

The minister noted that some general construction work could begin in two years. However, the construction of the main facility will proceed upon completion of a feasibility study, project documentation and obtaining appropriate permits from government agencies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the construction of the first NPP unit will take 10-12 years.

Prospects for the development of the nuclear industry

Kazakhstan is not limited to plans to build one nuclear power plant. Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev also named promising sites for the construction of a second nuclear power plant:

The Balkhash site is a very promising area, where it is potentially possible to place up to 4 units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each.

The Kurchatov site is suitable for accommodating 2 units with a capacity of 1200 megawatts.

The Mayek site is also considered suitable for the construction of a nuclear power plant, especially considering that the plant previously operated there. From the point of view of the stability of the system, it is possible to place a medium-capacity nuclear power plant there.

This year, it is planned to develop a strategy for the development of the nuclear industry until 2050. The document will cover both plans for the construction of subsequent nuclear power plants and the development of other areas of the nuclear industry necessary for the effective implementation of the nuclear energy program and the development of a nuclear cluster.

In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 23.27 thousand tons of uranium, sold 308 tons of uranium products, and exports of finished nuclear fuel reached 380 fuel assemblies.///nCa, 27 February 2025 (based on reports by Kazinform and Kazakhstan Today)