Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discuss the schedule of joint events

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov, during which the parties discussed key aspects of bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

The diplomats focused on topical issues of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation in various fields, including political, trade, economic, transit, transport and energy. Special emphasis was placed on the practical implementation of agreements reached earlier at the high and highest levels.

During the meeting, Murat Nurtleu stressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with Turkmenistan.

The diplomats also discussed the schedule of upcoming events this year, which will be held in both bilateral and multilateral formats. ///nCa, 26 February 2025