Border of Peace: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Sign Final Border Delimitation Protocol

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have reached a historic agreement, finalizing their state border alignment along its entire length and signing the final border delimitation protocol.

Following governmental delegation negotiations on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border delimitation on 21 February 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet – Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev announced: “Today is a special historic day for the people of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan […] Our delimitation and demarcation commissions officially confirm that the full length of our border has been agreed upon.”

The Tajik delegation was led by the Head of the State Committee for National Security, Saimumin Yatimov.

During the negotiations, the parties initialed three key instruments:

Treaty on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border Agreement on the Construction and Use of Highways, Development and Use of Highway Intersections Agreement on Ensuring Access to Water Management and Energy Facilities

The next stage will involve internal state approval procedures for international treaties, including ratification by parliaments and signing by the presidents of both countries. This will be followed by the demarcation process of the 970-kilometer border, which may take one to two years.

According to Saimumin Yatimov, “These crucial legal documents will be presented to the top leaders of both states for review and signing. After their legalization, border disputes between the two brotherly republics will come to an end. The documents will serve the political, social, cultural, economic, and other interests of our peoples.”

Defining borders between Central Asian countries is a key factor in regional stability and security. The agreements reached between Bishkek and Dushanbe open new opportunities for attracting investments in border areas, including the development of transport infrastructure and logistics centers.

Current status of border delimitation and demarcation in Central Asia:

Tajikistan – Uzbekistan: delimitation completed in 2019, demarcation ongoing

Turkmenistan – Kazakhstan: demarcation completed

Turkmenistan – Uzbekistan: demarcation ongoing

Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan: delimitation completed, demarcation ongoing

Kyrgyzstan – Kazakhstan: demarcation completed

Uzbekistan – Kazakhstan: demarcation completed

The settlement of border issues promotes regional cooperation in various spheres, including cross-border trade, water resource management, and addressing the needs of border area populations.

///nCa, 24 February 2025