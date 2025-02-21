News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Francophonie Competition 2025: Celebrating 30 Years of French Language in Turkmenistan

Francophonie Competition 2025: Celebrating 30 Years of French Language in Turkmenistan

By

The French Institute in Turkmenistan announces the Francophonie Competition 2025, celebrating “30 years of teaching French in Turkmenistan.”

This year’s competition offers three exciting categories: singing, essay writing, and oral spelling.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be 17 years or older and currently studying French (either in courses, through the French Institute’s library, or at a school or university in Turkmenistan).

Competition Categories:

Singing:

Participants must submit a video recording of a song from the 1990s, performed in French. The recording (on CD or USB drive) must be submitted to the French Institute by Friday, 14 March (before 6:30 PM).

The jury will evaluate submissions based on: French pronunciation and articulation, singing ability, video clip originality, and adherence to the theme.

Winners will have the opportunity to perform their song live on stage.

Essay Contest:

To register for the essay contest, please contact the French Institute’s media library or email ift.culture@gmail.com by Friday, March 14, (before 6:30 PM) to schedule an appointment.

The essay will be written at the French Institute on Saturday, 15 March, at 4:00 PM.

The jury will evaluate essays based on: French writing style, adherence to provided instructions, and originality.

Winners will be invited to read their essays aloud during the awards ceremony.

Oral Spelling Competition:

This competition is for university students currently studying French.

Eight finalists will be selected to participate in a one-on-one elimination round of spelling competition.

Final Event and Awards Ceremony:

The finals of the competition and the awards ceremony for all categories will be held on Saturday, 5 April 2025. ///nCa, 22 February 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan