Pakistan-Russia Freight Train Trials Set for March 2025

The Pakistan-Russia international freight train service is anticipated to start trial operations by 15 March 2025, reports Daily Business Recorder of Pakistan. This initiative aims to enhance regional trade with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC), a subsidiary of Pakistan Railways, has approached the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to secure commitments for containerized cargo for the upcoming trial run.

In a communication to the FPCCI, PRFTC—designated as the focal point for managing cargo business related to this international freight train—indicated that the service will operate from Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Container Terminal. It will offer container capacities of 22 tonnes (T.E.U) and 44 tonnes (F.E.U).

PRFTC has asked the FPCCI to collaborate with stakeholders and provide details on available containerized cargo for export, ensuring seamless implementation of the freight service.

“This rail link marks a significant advancement in regional trade infrastructure,” noted officials familiar with the project. “The Taftan station in Pakistan will act as the primary entry point for goods moving along this international corridor, and issues regarding customs officials at the Taftan entry point are nearly resolved.”

The new rail service is expected to transform trade dynamics in the region, facilitating the exchange of various commodities between Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Russia will be able to export oil, natural gas, steel, and industrial goods directly to Pakistan, while Pakistani exporters will gain better access to markets in Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia for textiles, food products, and agricultural goods such as rice, wheat, and cotton, according to officials. It’s worth noting that Pakistan and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Railways sector during the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2024. This agreement paved the way for this ambitious project, which promises to create a more efficient and cost-effective trade route linking South Asia with Central Asia and Russia. /// nCa, 18 February 2025