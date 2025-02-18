DPM Geldimuradov represents Turkmenistan in Caspian Economic Forum in Tehran

The Turkmen delegation, led by the deputy prime minister for economy and finance, Hojamurat Geldimuradov, is in Tehran for the Caspian Economic Forum. The event is taking place 17-18 February 2025.

On 17 February 2025, DPM Geldimuradov had a meeting with Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref.

According to several media reports including Trend and Mehr, Aref explained that both governments are keen on simplifying trade and further activating the private sector.

Aref stressed that Iran sees no limitations in the development of relations between Tehran and Ashgabat and expects the agreements and discussions reached during the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Iran to be finalized and implemented as soon as possible.

“There are bilateral and multilateral cooperation opportunities between the two countries in energy, transportation, transit, as well as the development of economic relations between the Caspian littoral states,” he said.

In the meeting, Turkmen Deputy PM, Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, also noted that Turkmenistan is seriously committed to enhancing cooperation with Iran in various fields and seeing Iran as a long-term priority partner.

“It is expected that bilateral and multilateral cooperation under the framework of the Economic Forum of the Caspian Sea countries will contribute to the welfare and development of the region,” he noted. /// nCa, 18 February 2025 (main body of story drawn from Trend and Mehr report) (picture credit ISNA)